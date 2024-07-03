Repco Home Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
415.25
407.83
392.58
387.3
380.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
415.25
407.83
392.58
387.3
380.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.94
8.42
4.61
5.9
0.59
Total Income
424.19
416.25
397.19
393.2
380.75
Total Expenditure
26.39
42.93
32.69
39.09
40.39
PBIDT
397.8
373.32
364.5
354.11
340.36
Interest
239.56
232.98
220.26
215.26
207.46
PBDT
158.24
140.34
144.24
138.85
132.9
Depreciation
9.27
3.74
5.57
4.77
3.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
28.21
26.77
26.66
28.97
27.2
Deferred Tax
12.04
4.39
3.94
5.67
6.92
Reported Profit After Tax
108.72
105.44
108.07
99.44
94.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
115.13
112.53
113.71
104.01
99.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
115.13
112.53
113.71
104.01
99.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.4
17.99
18.18
16.63
15.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
62.56
62.56
62.56
62.56
62.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
95.79
91.53
92.84
91.43
89.53
PBDTM(%)
38.1
34.41
36.74
35.85
34.95
PATM(%)
26.18
25.85
27.52
25.67
24.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.