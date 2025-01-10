Repco Home Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.56
62.56
62.56
62.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,831.39
2,453.61
2,173.04
1,996.73
Net Worth
2,893.95
2,516.17
2,235.6
2,059.29
Minority Interest
Debt
10,701.04
9,924.08
9,691.99
10,197.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
194.92
172.67
8.7
39.66
Total Liabilities
13,789.91
12,612.92
11,936.29
12,296.34
Fixed Assets
62.07
43.49
35.58
31.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.6
31.6
31.6
22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
153.27
153.24
0
0
Networking Capital
36.65
-2.27
1.19
-17.56
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
105.27
61.48
62.29
50.62
Sundry Creditors
-1.68
-1.26
-1.92
-1.31
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-66.94
-62.49
-59.18
-66.87
Cash
507.95
454.43
607.65
454.99
Total Assets
791.54
680.49
676.02
490.79
