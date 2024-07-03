Repco Home Finance Ltd Summary

Repco Home Finance Limited was incorporated in April, 2000 to tap the growth potential in the housing finance market. The Company received certificate of commencement of business on May 2, 2000. Repco Home Finance is a professionally managed housing finance company head quartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company is registered as a housing finance company with the NHB. The Company is present in 2 segments - individual home loans and loans against property (LAP). Apart from this, the company provides a variety of home loan products to individual borrowers in both salaried and non-salaried (self employed professional and self employed non-professional) segments to suit various requirements. The company provides loans for construction or purchase of house property, for repair and renovation/extension of existing property, for purchase of plots and loans against property.The companys distribution network comprises of 131 branches and 29 satellite center spread in 11 states and a union territory. The companys retail network is spread across states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and the Union Territory of Puducherry.In March 2013, Repco Home Finance raised Rs.270 crore by public issue of 15,720,262 equity shares of Rs.10 each at price of Rs.172 per share (premium of Rs.162 per share). The shares got listed both in National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange on April 1, 2013.During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, the companys loan approvals stood at Rs. 1,822.52 crore as compared to Rs. 1,284.83 crore in the previous year registering a growth of 41.85%. Loan disbursements during the year were Rs. 1,715.26 crore as compared to Rs. 1,167.41 crore in the previous year representing a growth of 46.93%. With the continued support of National Housing Bank (NHB), the company availed refinance amounting to Rs.100.00 crore during the year under review. The company borrowed Rs.1673.00 crore from banks during the year as compared to Rs.868.00 crore during the previous year. In September 2013, credit rating agency ICRA upgraded long term rating assigned to companys Term Loans from Banks from [ICRA] A+ to [ICRA] AA-During the year under review, the company made an additional investment of Rs. 4.40 crore in its associate company Repco Micro Finance Limited.During the year, Repco converted 9 satellite centers into branches and opened 9 new branches and 21 new satellite centers taking the total network to 91 branches and 31 satellite centers. As part of its contiguous expansion strategy, the company entered the state of Madhya Pradesh (MP) during the year by opening up its first branch in Indore.During the financial year ended 31 March 2015, the companys loan approvals stood at Rs.2,398.88 crore as compared to Rs.1,822.51 crore in the previous year registering a growth of 31.63%. During the year under review, the Company disbursed loans to the extent of Rs. 2,181.15 crore as against Rs.1,715.26 crore in the previous year, a growth of 27.16%. During the year, the company received a refinance sanction of Rs. 300 crore (previous year NIL) from National Housing Bank. The company availed refinance from National Housing Bank aggregating to Rs.450 crore (previous year Rs.100 crore). In its continuing efforts to reduce the cost of fund, the Company during the year, started mobilising funds through issuing Secured, Redeemable, NonConvertible, Non-Cumulative, Taxable Debentures (SRNCD) and Commercial Paper (CP). During the year, the company has issued SRNCDs aggregating to Rs.100 crore (previous year NIL) with a coupon rate of 9.55% per annum and tenor of three years.During the year, the company converted 8 satellite centers into branches and opened 7 new branches directly and 13 new satellite centers taking the total network to 106 branches and 36 satellite centers. As part of its contiguous expansion strategy, the company entered the state of Jharkhand during the year by opening up its first branch in Ranchi.During the financial year ended 31 March 2016, the companys loan approvals stood at Rs.3,082.76 crore as compared to Rs.2,398.88 crore in the previous year registering a growth of 28.51%. During the year under review, the Company disbursed loans to the extent of Rs. 2,851.20 crore as against Rs.2,181.15 crore in the previous year, a growth of 30.72%. During the year the company received a refinance sanction of Rs. 500 crore (previous year Rs. 300 crore) from National Housing Bank. In its continuing efforts to reduce the cost of fund, the company during the year, started mobilising funds through issuing Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative, Taxable Debentures (SRNCD) and Commercial Paper (CP). During the year, the company issued SRNCDs aggregating to Rs.300 crore (previous year Rs.100 crore). During the year, the company raised funds amounting to Rs.1250 crore (previous year Rs.110 crore) by way of issuance of commercial paper.During the year, the company converted 7 satellite centers into branches, opened 2 new branches and 8 new satellite centers and closed down 2 satellite centers taking the total network to 115 branches and 35 satellite centers. The company didnt venture into a new state during the year with a view to consolidate in existing regions. The company employed direct sales agents (DSAs) in some branches of Maharashtra and a few other select locations during the year.During the year under review, credit rating agency CARE upgraded ratings assigned to companys new and old Term Loans from banks and non-convertible debentures facilities to AA. The companys shareholders at the 15th AGM held in September 2015 approved new borrowings facilities from banks and by way of non-convertible debentures and commercial papers.During the financial year ended 31 March 2017, the companys total loan approvals stood at Rs. 2,875.75 crore as compared to Rs.3082.76 crore in the previous year. During the year under review, the company disbursed loans to the extent of Rs.2,642.39 crore as against Rs.2,851.20 crore in the previous year. During the year the Company availed a refinance of Rs. 500 crore from National Housing Bank. In its continuing efforts to reduce the cost of fund, the Company during the year, the company issued Secured Non Convertible Debentures SRNCDs aggregating to Rs.385 crores (previous year Rs.300 crores). During the year, the company raised funds amounting to Rs. 1,400 crores (previous year Rs.1250 crores) by way of issuance of commercial paper.During the year, the company converted 8 satellite centers into branches, opened 2 new branches and 4 new satellite centers, taking the total network to 125 branches and 32 satellite centers. The company didnt venture into a new state during the year with a view to consolidate in existing regions. The company employed direct sales agents (DSAs) in some branches of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the year. During the financial year ended 31 March 2018, the companys total loan approvals stood at Rs.3,079.26 crore as compared to Rs. 2,875.75 crore in the previous year. During the year under review, the company disbursed loans to the extent of Rs.2,806.51 crore as against Rs.2,642.39 crore in the previous year. During the year, the company issued Secured Non Convertible Debentures (SRNCDs) aggregating to Rs. 652 crores (previous year Rs. 385 crores). In order to meet liquidity requirements, the company took advantage of favorable rates available in the money market by issuing commercial papers (CPs) to the tune of Rs.2,350 Crs during the financial year.During the year 2018, the company converted 3 satellite centers into branches, opened 3 new branches and 1 new satellite center, taking the total network to 131 branches and 29 satellite centers. The company didnt venture into a new state during the year with a view to consolidate in existing regions. The company employed direct sales agents (DSAs) in some branches of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the year.In 2019, the Company converted 6 satellite centers into branches, opened 7 new branches and 3 new satellite centers, taking the total network to 144 branches and 26 satellite centers. In March 2019, the Company acquired a pool of small ticket housing loans spread across many States including National Capital Region, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In April 2019, it entered the State of Rajasthan by opening a branch at Jaipur 2) revenue mix by cross selling insurance products to borrowers and 3) hiring KYC consultants and in future by tying up with banks and other financial institutions for co-originating loans. During the year 2019, the Company opened a total of 2 Asset Recovery Branches (ARBs) at Chennai and Bangalore and transferred some of the non-performing assets from aforementioned regions.As on March 31, 2021, the company had 177 points of presence comprising of 153 business branches and 24 satellite centers.As on March 31, 2023, the Company had 192 points of presence comprising 159 business branches and 33 satellite centers. In 2023, the Company opened 2 new branches in Rajasthan and 14 new satellite centres across Andhra Pradesh Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Company also upgraded 3 satellite centres to branches.The Company opened 2 new branches and 18 Satellite centers during FY 2023-24 and upgraded 7 satellite centres as branches. As of the end of FY 2023-24, the network tally stood at 212 spread across 12 States and 1 Union territory, comprising 168 Branches and 44 Satellite centres.