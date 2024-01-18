Outcome of Board meeting, submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024, recommendation of dividend for financial year 2023-24, fund raising . Recommended Dividend of Rs.3/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.