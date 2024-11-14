|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting of the company dated 06th December, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Resourceful Automobile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Financial Results of the Company Revised results for half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 01, 2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 12, 2024, for extension of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial year 2023-2024.
