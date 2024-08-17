Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹64.01
Prev. Close₹64.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.76
Day's High₹64.01
Day's Low₹64.01
52 Week's High₹128
52 Week's Low₹47.56
Book Value₹58.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17
P/E8.73
EPS7.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.63
0.97
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.95
0.66
0.25
-0.04
Net Worth
3.58
1.63
0.75
0.46
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Resourceful Automobile Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as Private Limited, under the Companies Act, 2013 (Companies Act) in the name and style of Resourceful Automobile Private Limited on February 21st, 2018, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Later on, the company was converted into public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Resourceful Automobile Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 25th, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana.The companies Promoters, Mr. Rahul Sawhney, Mrs. Bindu Sawhney and Mrs. Megha Chawla laid down the foundation of the company in the year 2018 as a Private Limited in the name of M/s Resourceful Automobile Private Limited with a vision to establish itself as a one of the most trusted and reliable company in delivering premium bikes. The Company is engaged in the business of buying, selling, dealing in, automobiles,motorcars, lorries, buses, vans, motorcycles, cycle-cars, motor, cooters, carriages, amphibious vehicles, and vehicles suitable for propulsion on land, sea or in the air or in any combination thereof and vehicles of all descriptions, whether propelled or assisted by means of petrol, diesel, spirit, steam, gas, electrical, animal, or other power, and of internal combustion and other engines, chassis-bodies and other components, parts and accessories and all machinery, implements, utensils, appliances, apparatus, lubricants, solutions
The Resourceful Automobile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Resourceful Automobile Ltd is ₹17.00 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Resourceful Automobile Ltd is 8.73 and 1.09 as of 31 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Resourceful Automobile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Resourceful Automobile Ltd is ₹47.56 and ₹128 as of 31 Dec ‘24
Resourceful Automobile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -47.90%, 3 Month at 0.09% and 1 Month at 23.10%.
