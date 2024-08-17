Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Private Limited, under the Companies Act, 2013 (Companies Act) in the name and style of Resourceful Automobile Private Limited on February 21st, 2018, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Later on, the company was converted into public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Resourceful Automobile Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 25th, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana.The companies Promoters, Mr. Rahul Sawhney, Mrs. Bindu Sawhney and Mrs. Megha Chawla laid down the foundation of the company in the year 2018 as a Private Limited in the name of M/s Resourceful Automobile Private Limited with a vision to establish itself as a one of the most trusted and reliable company in delivering premium bikes. The Company is engaged in the business of buying, selling, dealing in, automobiles,motorcars, lorries, buses, vans, motorcycles, cycle-cars, motor, cooters, carriages, amphibious vehicles, and vehicles suitable for propulsion on land, sea or in the air or in any combination thereof and vehicles of all descriptions, whether propelled or assisted by means of petrol, diesel, spirit, steam, gas, electrical, animal, or other power, and of internal combustion and other engines, chassis-bodies and other components, parts and accessories and all machinery, implements, utensils, appliances, apparatus, lubricants, solutions

