iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Resourceful Automobile Ltd Share Price

64.01
(0.00%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open64.01
  • Day's High64.01
  • 52 Wk High128
  • Prev. Close64.01
  • Day's Low64.01
  • 52 Wk Low 47.56
  • Turnover (lac)0.76
  • P/E8.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.63
  • EPS7.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Resourceful Automobile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

64.01

Prev. Close

64.01

Turnover(Lac.)

0.76

Day's High

64.01

Day's Low

64.01

52 Week's High

128

52 Week's Low

47.56

Book Value

58.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17

P/E

8.73

EPS

7.33

Divi. Yield

0

Resourceful Automobile Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Resourceful Automobile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Resourceful Automobile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:56 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 38.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Resourceful Automobile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.63

0.97

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.95

0.66

0.25

-0.04

Net Worth

3.58

1.63

0.75

0.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Resourceful Automobile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Resourceful Automobile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Resourceful Automobile Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Private Limited, under the Companies Act, 2013 (Companies Act) in the name and style of Resourceful Automobile Private Limited on February 21st, 2018, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Later on, the company was converted into public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Resourceful Automobile Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 25th, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana.The companies Promoters, Mr. Rahul Sawhney, Mrs. Bindu Sawhney and Mrs. Megha Chawla laid down the foundation of the company in the year 2018 as a Private Limited in the name of M/s Resourceful Automobile Private Limited with a vision to establish itself as a one of the most trusted and reliable company in delivering premium bikes. The Company is engaged in the business of buying, selling, dealing in, automobiles,motorcars, lorries, buses, vans, motorcycles, cycle-cars, motor, cooters, carriages, amphibious vehicles, and vehicles suitable for propulsion on land, sea or in the air or in any combination thereof and vehicles of all descriptions, whether propelled or assisted by means of petrol, diesel, spirit, steam, gas, electrical, animal, or other power, and of internal combustion and other engines, chassis-bodies and other components, parts and accessories and all machinery, implements, utensils, appliances, apparatus, lubricants, solutions
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Resourceful Automobile Ltd share price today?

The Resourceful Automobile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Resourceful Automobile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Resourceful Automobile Ltd is ₹17.00 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Resourceful Automobile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Resourceful Automobile Ltd is 8.73 and 1.09 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Resourceful Automobile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Resourceful Automobile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Resourceful Automobile Ltd is ₹47.56 and ₹128 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Resourceful Automobile Ltd?

Resourceful Automobile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -47.90%, 3 Month at 0.09% and 1 Month at 23.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Resourceful Automobile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Resourceful Automobile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.41 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 38.49 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Resourceful Automobile Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.