Retaggio Industries Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 07, 2022 as Retaggio Industries Limited vide Registration No. 374614 and Certificate of Incorporation dated January 17, 2022 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The company has filed Declaration for commencement of business on March 01, 2022. Subsequently, the Company acquired the running business on a going concern basis with the assets and liabilities of M/s Vaibhav Gems, sole proprietorship concern of the companies promoter Mr. Savinay Lodha vide Business Transfer Agreement dated November 21, 2022.The company is a Jewellery manufacturing company with a strong presence and experience in catering to B2B segment of the industry. The company specializes in the production and sale of a wide range of jewellery products, including gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, precious stones, and other fancy jewellery and bullion in the form of coins and bars. Jewellery manufacturing is the process of designing and creating jewellery, including rings, bangles, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and other types of decorative pieces. The company specializes in crafting heritage and high-end jewelry pieces, emphasizing craftsmanship and unique designs. Jewellery manufacturing is a skilled trade that requires experience, attention to detail, and creativity. Mass-produced jewellery is often made using automated processes, while custom-made jewellery is crafted by hand and may take longer to produce. The quality of the final product is largely dependent on the skills of the manufacturer, and the company is passionate about crafting beautiful, high-quality jewellery that tells a unique story. Right from the initial design phase to the final product, every step of the manufacturing process is carefully planned and executed to create pieces that are both stunning and durable.