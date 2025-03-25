iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Retaggio Industries Ltd Share Price

20.6
(-5.50%)
May 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21
  • Day's High21
  • 52 Wk High25.5
  • Prev. Close21.8
  • Day's Low20.5
  • 52 Wk Low 20.05
  • Turnover (lac)12.36
  • P/E9.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.88
  • EPS2.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Retaggio Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

21

Prev. Close

21.8

Turnover(Lac.)

12.36

Day's High

21

Day's Low

20.5

52 Week's High

25.5

52 Week's Low

20.05

Book Value

21.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.07

P/E

9.58

EPS

2.15

Divi. Yield

0

Retaggio Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Retaggio Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Retaggio Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:52 PM
Apr-2025Apr-2025Mar-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.17%

Non-Promoter- 39.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Retaggio Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9.37

9.37

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

9.21

5.9

-0.01

Net Worth

18.58

15.27

0.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Retaggio Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,510.8

93.453,11,683.978700.3112,581189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

519.35

77.7553,567.6185.370.295,350.3946.31

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

11.28

20.147,168.76146.210638.738.51

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

519.85

34.077,054.885.2302,406.85104.71

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

1,914.4

51.495,950.3448.190.461,131.64330.11

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Retaggio Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Savinay Lodha

Executive Director

Noratan Singh Rao

Non Executive Director

Nidhi Lodha

Independent Director

Mitesh Patnecha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nayan Mehta

Independent Director

Sushila Vinod Parakh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Retaggio Industries Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 07, 2022 as Retaggio Industries Limited vide Registration No. 374614 and Certificate of Incorporation dated January 17, 2022 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The company has filed Declaration for commencement of business on March 01, 2022. Subsequently, the Company acquired the running business on a going concern basis with the assets and liabilities of M/s Vaibhav Gems, sole proprietorship concern of the companies promoter Mr. Savinay Lodha vide Business Transfer Agreement dated November 21, 2022.The company is a Jewellery manufacturing company with a strong presence and experience in catering to B2B segment of the industry. The company specializes in the production and sale of a wide range of jewellery products, including gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, precious stones, and other fancy jewellery and bullion in the form of coins and bars. Jewellery manufacturing is the process of designing and creating jewellery, including rings, bangles, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and other types of decorative pieces. The company specializes in crafting heritage and high-end jewelry pieces, emphasizing craftsmanship and unique designs. Jewellery manufacturing is a skilled trade that requires experience, attention to detail, and creativity. Mass-produced jewellery is often made using automated processes, while custom-made jewellery is c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Retaggio Industries Ltd share price today?

The Retaggio Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Retaggio Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Retaggio Industries Ltd is ₹32.07 Cr. as of 06 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Retaggio Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Retaggio Industries Ltd is 9.58 and 0.94 as of 06 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Retaggio Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Retaggio Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Retaggio Industries Ltd is ₹20.05 and ₹25.5 as of 06 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Retaggio Industries Ltd?

Retaggio Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -18.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Retaggio Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Retaggio Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Retaggio Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.