SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹21
Prev. Close₹21.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.36
Day's High₹21
Day's Low₹20.5
52 Week's High₹25.5
52 Week's Low₹20.05
Book Value₹21.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.07
P/E9.58
EPS2.15
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.37
9.37
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.21
5.9
-0.01
Net Worth
18.58
15.27
0.04
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,510.8
|93.45
|3,11,683.97
|870
|0.31
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
519.35
|77.75
|53,567.6
|185.37
|0.29
|5,350.39
|46.31
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
11.28
|20.14
|7,168.76
|146.21
|0
|638.73
|8.51
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
519.85
|34.07
|7,054.8
|85.23
|0
|2,406.85
|104.71
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
1,914.4
|51.49
|5,950.34
|48.19
|0.46
|1,131.64
|330.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Savinay Lodha
Executive Director
Noratan Singh Rao
Non Executive Director
Nidhi Lodha
Independent Director
Mitesh Patnecha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nayan Mehta
Independent Director
Sushila Vinod Parakh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Retaggio Industries Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 07, 2022 as Retaggio Industries Limited vide Registration No. 374614 and Certificate of Incorporation dated January 17, 2022 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The company has filed Declaration for commencement of business on March 01, 2022. Subsequently, the Company acquired the running business on a going concern basis with the assets and liabilities of M/s Vaibhav Gems, sole proprietorship concern of the companies promoter Mr. Savinay Lodha vide Business Transfer Agreement dated November 21, 2022.The company is a Jewellery manufacturing company with a strong presence and experience in catering to B2B segment of the industry. The company specializes in the production and sale of a wide range of jewellery products, including gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, precious stones, and other fancy jewellery and bullion in the form of coins and bars. Jewellery manufacturing is the process of designing and creating jewellery, including rings, bangles, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and other types of decorative pieces. The company specializes in crafting heritage and high-end jewelry pieces, emphasizing craftsmanship and unique designs. Jewellery manufacturing is a skilled trade that requires experience, attention to detail, and creativity. Mass-produced jewellery is often made using automated processes, while custom-made jewellery is c
Read More
The Retaggio Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Retaggio Industries Ltd is ₹32.07 Cr. as of 06 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Retaggio Industries Ltd is 9.58 and 0.94 as of 06 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Retaggio Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Retaggio Industries Ltd is ₹20.05 and ₹25.5 as of 06 May ‘25
Retaggio Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -18.25%.
