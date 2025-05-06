Retaggio Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.37
9.37
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.21
5.9
-0.01
Net Worth
18.58
15.27
0.04
Minority Interest
Debt
11.4
10.89
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
30.03
26.17
0.04
Fixed Assets
5.52
0.7
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
23.98
25.47
0.04
Inventories
19.4
8.38
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.06
15.22
0.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.95
3.06
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.22
-0.26
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.21
-0.93
-0.01
Cash
0.54
0.01
0
Total Assets
30.04
26.18
0.04
