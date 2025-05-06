iifl-logo
Retaggio Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9.37

9.37

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

9.21

5.9

-0.01

Net Worth

18.58

15.27

0.04

Minority Interest

Debt

11.4

10.89

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

30.03

26.17

0.04

Fixed Assets

5.52

0.7

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

23.98

25.47

0.04

Inventories

19.4

8.38

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.06

15.22

0.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.95

3.06

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.22

-0.26

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.21

-0.93

-0.01

Cash

0.54

0.01

0

Total Assets

30.04

26.18

0.04

