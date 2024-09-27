|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 THE 19TH AGM OF THE COMPANY WAS HELD ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2024 THROUGH PHYSICAL MODE (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of EBI LODR, Scrutiniser report is enclosed (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
