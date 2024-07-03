iifl-logo-icon 1
Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd Share Price

185.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  Open190.05
  Day's High190.05
  52 Wk High276.8
  Prev. Close195
  Day's Low185.25
  52 Wk Low 90.5
  Turnover (lac)2.77
  P/E19.52
  Face Value10
  Book Value87.68
  EPS9.49
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.89
  Div. Yield0
Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

190.05

Prev. Close

195

Turnover(Lac.)

2.77

Day's High

190.05

Day's Low

185.25

52 Week's High

276.8

52 Week's Low

90.5

Book Value

87.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.89

P/E

19.52

EPS

9.49

Divi. Yield

0

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.01%

Non-Promoter- 26.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.22

2.22

1.92

0.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.78

10.33

6.26

7.38

Net Worth

15

12.55

8.18

7.7

Minority Interest

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Meeta Nayak

Independent Director

Mayuri Bipinbhai Rupareliya

Independent Director

Priyanka Moondra Rathi

Managing Director

Naresh Nayak.

Whole Time Director & CFO

Niranjan Nayak

Whole-time Director

Manjunath Nayak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aishwarya Kachwaha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd

Summary

Rex Sealing & Packaging Industries Ltd. was incorporated as Rex Sealing and Packing Industries Private Limited on August 10, 2005 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company changed to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Rex Sealing and Packaging Industries Limited vide Special Resolution dated April 07, 2022. The fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on August 01, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies.The business was initiated in the Year 1963 by founding Promoter, Mr. Manjunath Nayak under the name M/s Rex Industries for manufacturing of Gland Packing. Initially, the Company started as a manufacturing business at a very small scale. Thereon, in the Year 1997, the business was further expanded by second generation of the family, Mr. Niranjan Nayak and later joined by Mr. Naresh Nayak in the Year 2001.The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of Sealing packing and Insulation products including Jointing Sheets, Fabric Expansion Joints, Gland packing & Ropes, High Temperature resistant textiles, Ceramic Fiber Product etc. The Company diversified products include four major categories: Compressed Fibre Jointing Sheets / Gaskets, Gland Packing & Ropes, Fabric Expansion Joints, Technical and Heat Resistance Textiles and Ceramic Fiber Product. The manufacturing unit is strategically located at Panvel providing with strategic and operational advantages and has a well-equipped laboratory, modern technology and testing equipm
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd share price today?

The Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹185.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd is ₹47.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd is 19.52 and 2.11 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd is ₹90.5 and ₹276.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd?

Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 59.35%, 6 Month at 4.22%, 3 Month at -12.12% and 1 Month at -15.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.98 %

