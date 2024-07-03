Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹190.05
Prev. Close₹195
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.77
Day's High₹190.05
Day's Low₹185.25
52 Week's High₹276.8
52 Week's Low₹90.5
Book Value₹87.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.89
P/E19.52
EPS9.49
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.22
2.22
1.92
0.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.78
10.33
6.26
7.38
Net Worth
15
12.55
8.18
7.7
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Meeta Nayak
Independent Director
Mayuri Bipinbhai Rupareliya
Independent Director
Priyanka Moondra Rathi
Managing Director
Naresh Nayak.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Niranjan Nayak
Whole-time Director
Manjunath Nayak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aishwarya Kachwaha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd
Summary
Rex Sealing & Packaging Industries Ltd. was incorporated as Rex Sealing and Packing Industries Private Limited on August 10, 2005 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company changed to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Rex Sealing and Packaging Industries Limited vide Special Resolution dated April 07, 2022. The fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on August 01, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies.The business was initiated in the Year 1963 by founding Promoter, Mr. Manjunath Nayak under the name M/s Rex Industries for manufacturing of Gland Packing. Initially, the Company started as a manufacturing business at a very small scale. Thereon, in the Year 1997, the business was further expanded by second generation of the family, Mr. Niranjan Nayak and later joined by Mr. Naresh Nayak in the Year 2001.The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of Sealing packing and Insulation products including Jointing Sheets, Fabric Expansion Joints, Gland packing & Ropes, High Temperature resistant textiles, Ceramic Fiber Product etc. The Company diversified products include four major categories: Compressed Fibre Jointing Sheets / Gaskets, Gland Packing & Ropes, Fabric Expansion Joints, Technical and Heat Resistance Textiles and Ceramic Fiber Product. The manufacturing unit is strategically located at Panvel providing with strategic and operational advantages and has a well-equipped laboratory, modern technology and testing equipm
Read More
The Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹185.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd is ₹47.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd is 19.52 and 2.11 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd is ₹90.5 and ₹276.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 59.35%, 6 Month at 4.22%, 3 Month at -12.12% and 1 Month at -15.80%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.