Summary

Rex Sealing & Packaging Industries Ltd. was incorporated as Rex Sealing and Packing Industries Private Limited on August 10, 2005 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company changed to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Rex Sealing and Packaging Industries Limited vide Special Resolution dated April 07, 2022. The fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on August 01, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies.The business was initiated in the Year 1963 by founding Promoter, Mr. Manjunath Nayak under the name M/s Rex Industries for manufacturing of Gland Packing. Initially, the Company started as a manufacturing business at a very small scale. Thereon, in the Year 1997, the business was further expanded by second generation of the family, Mr. Niranjan Nayak and later joined by Mr. Naresh Nayak in the Year 2001.The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of Sealing packing and Insulation products including Jointing Sheets, Fabric Expansion Joints, Gland packing & Ropes, High Temperature resistant textiles, Ceramic Fiber Product etc. The Company diversified products include four major categories: Compressed Fibre Jointing Sheets / Gaskets, Gland Packing & Ropes, Fabric Expansion Joints, Technical and Heat Resistance Textiles and Ceramic Fiber Product. The manufacturing unit is strategically located at Panvel providing with strategic and operational advantages and has a well-equipped laboratory, modern technology and testing equipm

