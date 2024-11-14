|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Rex Sealing And Packing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the UnAudited Financial Results of the Company for the half Year ended September 30 2024. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY IN THE MEETING HELD HAVE INTER ALIA CONSIDERED AND APPROVED THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 AND HAVE CONSIDERED THE UTILISATION OF THE PROCEEDS FROM THE ISSUE OF WARRANTS WHICH IS TOWARDS THE REDUCTION OF THE LIABILITIES OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|INTIMATION UNDER REG 30 FOR THE APPROVAL OF ALLOTMENT OF 365000 WARRANTS AT A PRICE OF RS. 210 PER WARRANT CONVERTIBLE INTO 365000 EQUITY SHARES OF EQUITY SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS AS PER THE APPROVAL SOUGHT IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON 01.11.2024
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Rex Sealing And Packing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Saturday August 31 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the following: 1. To increase in authorized Share Capital of the Company. 2. To alter the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. 3. To consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on a rights / preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. 4. To consider and approve the draft notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). 5. Trading Window shall remain closed with effect from August 28 2024 till 48 hours after the closure of meeting to be held on August 31 2024. we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Saturday August 31 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the following: 1. To increase in authorized Share Capital of the Company. 2. To alter the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. 3. To consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on a rights / preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. 4. To consider and approve the draft notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). 5. Trading Window shall remain closed with effect from August 28 2024 till 48 hours after the closure of meeting to be held on August 31 2024. PURSUANT TO REG 30 AND INTIMATION DATED AUG 28 2024, THE BOARD HAVE APPROVED THE ITEMS DETAILED IN THE NOTICE. PURSUANT TO INTIMATION DATED 28 AUGUST 2024 AND REGULATION 30 OF SEBI LODR REGULATIONS, ATTACHED HEREWITH IS THE OUTCOME OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON AUGUST 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Rex Sealing And Packing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 READ WITH SCHEDULE III PART A PARA A AND REGULATION 47 OF THE SEBI LODR 2015, AND WITH REFERENCE TO THE INTIMATION OF THE BOARD MEETING UPLOADED ON 22.05.2024, WE HEREBY ENCLOSE HEREWITH THE COPIES OF THE NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPAY AS PUBLISHED IN FREE PRESS JOURNAL AND NAVSHAKTI. YOU ARE REQUESTED TO KINDLY TAKE THE INFORMATION ON RECORD. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) 1. FINANCIAL RESULTS- APPROVAL OF AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR HALF YEAR AND YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024. 2. APPOINTMENT OF M/S D G M S AND ASSOCIATES AS INTERNAL AUDITOR FOR FY 2024-25 3. APPOINTMENT OF M/S AABID AND CO AS SECRETARIAL AUDITOR FOR FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)
