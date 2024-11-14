Rex Sealing And Packing Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Saturday August 31 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the following: 1. To increase in authorized Share Capital of the Company. 2. To alter the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. 3. To consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on a rights / preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. 4. To consider and approve the draft notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). 5. Trading Window shall remain closed with effect from August 28 2024 till 48 hours after the closure of meeting to be held on August 31 2024. we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Saturday August 31 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the following: 1. To increase in authorized Share Capital of the Company. 2. To alter the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. 3. To consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on a rights / preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. 4. To consider and approve the draft notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). 5. Trading Window shall remain closed with effect from August 28 2024 till 48 hours after the closure of meeting to be held on August 31 2024. PURSUANT TO REG 30 AND INTIMATION DATED AUG 28 2024, THE BOARD HAVE APPROVED THE ITEMS DETAILED IN THE NOTICE. PURSUANT TO INTIMATION DATED 28 AUGUST 2024 AND REGULATION 30 OF SEBI LODR REGULATIONS, ATTACHED HEREWITH IS THE OUTCOME OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON AUGUST 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)