To The Members of

REXNORD ELECTRONICS AND CONTROLS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Rexnord Electronics and Controls Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Appropriateness of revenue recognition on sale of goods. Our audit procedures relating to revenue recognition include the following: Refer note 2.4 and Note 30 of the standalone financial statements. a. Understood and performed procedures to assess the design and test the operating effectiveness of relevant controls related to recording of revenue. The Company has revenue from sale of goods. b. Assessed whether the policy of recognizing revenue was in line with IndAS- 115. Revenue from sale of goods is recognized under Ind AS 115- ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers at a point in time when the control has been transferred, which generally coincides with dispatch of products to customers in case of domestic sales and on the basis of bill of lading in the case of export sales. c. Tested the reconciliation of the amounts as per the sales register to the general ledger. We determined this to be a key audit matter due to significant time and effort involved in assessing the appropriateness of revenue recognition and covering the aspects of completeness, accuracy, occurrence and cut off. d. Performed tests, on sample basis by validating the amounts recorded with the underlying documents which inter - alia includes invoices, dispatch documents, customer orders/ contracts, receipt of consideration from customers, where applicable. e. Performed cut off testing, on sample basis and ensured that the revenue from sale of goods is recognised in the appropriate period. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any exceptions in revenue recognition on sale of goods.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Companys Boards Report including annexures to the Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profits (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements and Board of Directors

use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for matters stated in paragraph 2(B)(f) below;

c) the Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith is as stated in paragraph (b) above;

g) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Act.

(B) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors

Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, in our opinion and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 39(i)(d) to the standalone financial statements;

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(d) i) The management of the Company has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 54(x)(a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii) The management of the Company has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 54(x)(b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (d)(i) and (d)(ii) above, contain any material mis-statement;

(e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year therefore, the provisions of Section 123 of the Act are not applicable; and

(f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except for any direct data changes at database level. Further during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software for which the audit trail feature was operating. (Refer Note 55 to the Standalone Financial Statements)

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31.2024.

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible

Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of- use assets;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars Intangible Assets;

(b) As explained to us, the Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so as to cover all the assets once every year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets, were physically verified by the Management. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records/documents examined by us, in our opinion, the title deeds of immoveable properties (other than properties where the company is lessee and lease agreements are executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements included under Property plant & equipment are held in the name of the Company except in the case of a plot of land purchased during the financial year 2016-17 by the Company as detailed below;

Description of the property Gross Carrying Value C in lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company. A plot of land situated at S. No. 61, H. No. 1 Part at Village- Kaman, Taluka -Vasai District - Palghar (MS) 14.50 1. Mrs. Nayana Anant Gangda No 7 years 3 months Refer note 3A(iii) to the standalone financial statements 2. Mrs. Vimal Jagdish Ghatal 3. Ms. Hemangi Jagdish Ghatal 4. Mr. Tejas Jagdish Ghatal

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and Intangible Assets during the year; and

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988 as amended and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) As certified by the management, physical verification of inventories was conducted by the Management during the year except goods in transit and stock lying with third parties. As explained to us, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and nature of its inventories. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate of each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories as compared to book records; and

b) As per the sanction letter produced to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 500 lakhs, in aggregate, during the year, from a bank on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns and statements filed by the Company with the bank are materially in agreement with the books of accounts.

(iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to the companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. The Company has made investments in other parties and granted unsecured loans to its subsidiary company and other parties during the year, in respect which:

a) The Company has granted unsecured loans to other entities. The Company has not granted any advances in the nature of loans, provided guarantees or any security to any other entities;

(A) The aggregate amount granted during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to the subsidiary company as given hereunder:

Particulars ( Amount Rs in lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year to subsidiary company 4.50 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case 37.50

(B) The aggregate amount granted during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to parties other than subsidiary company as given hereunder:

Particulars ( Amount Rs in lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year to others (staff) 7.95 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases (staff) 8.40

b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the unsecured loans granted, during the year, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company;

c) In respect of the loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayment of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation;

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date;

e) No loans granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable; and

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of\ paragraph 3 (iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans granted and investments made, where applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits during the year in accordance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of the products where, pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the maintenance of cost records has been specified under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view of determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) On the basis of books and records examined by us, amount

deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of undisputed statutory dues as at the last day of financial year concerned, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable; and

(b) On the basis of books and records examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) a) On the basis of selective checks carried out during the course of audit, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans and other borrowing and in the payment of interest thereon;

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority;

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long-term purposes by the Company;

e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiary company; and

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company.

(x) a) As per the records of the Company, the Company did not raise any Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company; and

b) According to the information and explanations give to us, the Company has not made any private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. In respect of the preferential allotment of warrants carrying an entitlement to subscribe to an equivalent number of equity shares made to promoters/ promoter group and non-promoter group during the year, the Company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and 62 of the Act and the amount raised have been used for the purpose for which it was raised.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud

by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit;

b) No report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed in rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto date of this report; and

c) As per the records of the Company, no whistle blower complaint has been received by the Company during the year and upto date of this report.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act as applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; and

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company; and

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Direction 2016) and accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year under audit and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of the realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility

(CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer of a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with the second proviso to sub section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3 (xx) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company; and

b) Since the Company does not have any unspent amount under sub section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing project and accordingly does not require any amount to transfer to special account in compliance to provisions of sub section (6) of Section 135 of the Act.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - 31 MARCH 2024

Referred to in oaraaraoh 2A(a) under the headina of "Reoort on Other Leaal and Reaulatorv Reauirements" of our reoort of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Rexnord Electronics and Controls Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under theAct.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.