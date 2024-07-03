iifl-logo-icon 1
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Share Price

114.45
(-1.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open113
  • Day's High116.95
  • 52 Wk High164.95
  • Prev. Close115.95
  • Day's Low110.1
  • 52 Wk Low 93.1
  • Turnover (lac)4.34
  • P/E24.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value73.28
  • EPS4.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.76
  • Div. Yield0
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

113

Prev. Close

115.95

Turnover(Lac.)

4.34

Day's High

116.95

Day's Low

110.1

52 Week's High

164.95

52 Week's Low

93.1

Book Value

73.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

151.76

P/E

24.57

EPS

4.72

Divi. Yield

0

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:39 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.88

11.16

11.16

11.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.23

46.74

40.33

31.13

Net Worth

71.11

57.9

51.49

42.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

50.16

65.23

56.55

56.7

yoy growth (%)

-23.1

15.34

-0.26

10.07

Raw materials

-28.19

-39.98

-32.19

-33.04

As % of sales

56.2

61.29

56.91

58.27

Employee costs

-4.31

-5.36

-4.95

-4.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.27

5.31

4.84

4.86

Depreciation

-1.6

-1.62

-1.48

-1.36

Tax paid

-1.2

-1.23

-1.39

-1.58

Working capital

-2.26

1.66

5.43

1.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.1

15.34

-0.26

10.07

Op profit growth

-4.49

17.34

1.89

16.32

EBIT growth

0.51

19.5

-1.82

26.97

Net profit growth

-24.09

18.35

5.02

63.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

96.29

88.47

71.07

50.16

65.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

96.29

88.47

71.07

50.16

65.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.3

1.24

2.46

1.05

0.56

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kishore Chand Talwar

Independent Director

Ayyaswami Sundaram

Independent Director

Krishnamoorthy Krishnan

Independent Director

Sriram Shrinivasan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Rishiraj Kalantri

Whole-time Director

Nainy K Tanna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd

Summary

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd was established in 1988. The Company has evolved into one of the Indias premier manufacturers of high quality Compact Cooling Fans and Single Phase Shaded Pole Motors. It offer a wide range of products like AC Axial Fans, DC Brushless fans, Shaded Pole Motors and Energy Saving Fans manufactured at state of the art factory in Maharashtra, backed by robust R&D capabilities, wellpenetrated distribution network and strong brand recall.In 2014, the Company started manufacturing External Rotor Motors & Metal Blade fans; thereafter started manufacturing Energy Saving Fans and Motors in 2015. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 23, 2018 decided to diversify into the business of Trading Activities. in 2018, the Company started manufacturing and trading of Brushless DC Motors (BLDC Motor).
Company FAQs

What is the Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd share price today?

The Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd is ₹151.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd is 24.57 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd is ₹93.1 and ₹164.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd?

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.43%, 3 Years at 23.98%, 1 Year at -16.76%, 6 Month at -21.66%, 3 Month at -6.23% and 1 Month at -6.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.41 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 26.59 %

