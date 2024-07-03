Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹113
Prev. Close₹115.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.34
Day's High₹116.95
Day's Low₹110.1
52 Week's High₹164.95
52 Week's Low₹93.1
Book Value₹73.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.76
P/E24.57
EPS4.72
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.88
11.16
11.16
11.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.23
46.74
40.33
31.13
Net Worth
71.11
57.9
51.49
42.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50.16
65.23
56.55
56.7
yoy growth (%)
-23.1
15.34
-0.26
10.07
Raw materials
-28.19
-39.98
-32.19
-33.04
As % of sales
56.2
61.29
56.91
58.27
Employee costs
-4.31
-5.36
-4.95
-4.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.27
5.31
4.84
4.86
Depreciation
-1.6
-1.62
-1.48
-1.36
Tax paid
-1.2
-1.23
-1.39
-1.58
Working capital
-2.26
1.66
5.43
1.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.1
15.34
-0.26
10.07
Op profit growth
-4.49
17.34
1.89
16.32
EBIT growth
0.51
19.5
-1.82
26.97
Net profit growth
-24.09
18.35
5.02
63.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
96.29
88.47
71.07
50.16
65.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
96.29
88.47
71.07
50.16
65.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.3
1.24
2.46
1.05
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kishore Chand Talwar
Independent Director
Ayyaswami Sundaram
Independent Director
Krishnamoorthy Krishnan
Independent Director
Sriram Shrinivasan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Rishiraj Kalantri
Whole-time Director
Nainy K Tanna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd
Summary
Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd was established in 1988. The Company has evolved into one of the Indias premier manufacturers of high quality Compact Cooling Fans and Single Phase Shaded Pole Motors. It offer a wide range of products like AC Axial Fans, DC Brushless fans, Shaded Pole Motors and Energy Saving Fans manufactured at state of the art factory in Maharashtra, backed by robust R&D capabilities, wellpenetrated distribution network and strong brand recall.In 2014, the Company started manufacturing External Rotor Motors & Metal Blade fans; thereafter started manufacturing Energy Saving Fans and Motors in 2015. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 23, 2018 decided to diversify into the business of Trading Activities. in 2018, the Company started manufacturing and trading of Brushless DC Motors (BLDC Motor).
Read More
The Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd is ₹151.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd is 24.57 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd is ₹93.1 and ₹164.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.43%, 3 Years at 23.98%, 1 Year at -16.76%, 6 Month at -21.66%, 3 Month at -6.23% and 1 Month at -6.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.