Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Cash Flow Statement

113.45
(-2.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Rexnord Electr. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.27

5.31

4.84

4.86

Depreciation

-1.6

-1.62

-1.48

-1.36

Tax paid

-1.2

-1.23

-1.39

-1.58

Working capital

-2.26

1.66

5.43

1.17

Other operating items

Operating

1.19

4.1

7.38

3.08

Capital expenditure

1.24

5.04

2.17

-7.67

Free cash flow

2.43

9.14

9.55

-4.58

Equity raised

56.03

43.87

33.01

26.66

Investing

1.22

0.16

1.9

0.5

Financing

10.41

14.34

11.45

5.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

70.1

67.52

55.92

27.85

