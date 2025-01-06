Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.27
5.31
4.84
4.86
Depreciation
-1.6
-1.62
-1.48
-1.36
Tax paid
-1.2
-1.23
-1.39
-1.58
Working capital
-2.26
1.66
5.43
1.17
Other operating items
Operating
1.19
4.1
7.38
3.08
Capital expenditure
1.24
5.04
2.17
-7.67
Free cash flow
2.43
9.14
9.55
-4.58
Equity raised
56.03
43.87
33.01
26.66
Investing
1.22
0.16
1.9
0.5
Financing
10.41
14.34
11.45
5.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
70.1
67.52
55.92
27.85
