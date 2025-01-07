Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50.16
65.23
56.55
56.7
yoy growth (%)
-23.1
15.34
-0.26
10.07
Raw materials
-28.19
-39.98
-32.19
-33.04
As % of sales
56.2
61.29
56.91
58.27
Employee costs
-4.31
-5.36
-4.95
-4.16
As % of sales
8.59
8.21
8.76
7.35
Other costs
-10.18
-12.06
-12.73
-12.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.29
18.48
22.52
22.82
Operating profit
7.47
7.82
6.66
6.54
OPM
14.9
11.99
11.79
11.54
Depreciation
-1.6
-1.62
-1.48
-1.36
Interest expense
-0.65
-1.57
-0.92
-1
Other income
1.05
0.68
0.58
0.69
Profit before tax
6.27
5.31
4.84
4.86
Taxes
-1.2
-1.23
-1.39
-1.58
Tax rate
-19.2
-23.33
-28.9
-32.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.06
4.07
3.44
3.27
Exceptional items
-1.97
0
0
0
Net profit
3.09
4.07
3.44
3.27
yoy growth (%)
-24.09
18.35
5.02
63.68
NPM
6.16
6.24
6.08
5.77
