Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

114
(0.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

50.16

65.23

56.55

56.7

yoy growth (%)

-23.1

15.34

-0.26

10.07

Raw materials

-28.19

-39.98

-32.19

-33.04

As % of sales

56.2

61.29

56.91

58.27

Employee costs

-4.31

-5.36

-4.95

-4.16

As % of sales

8.59

8.21

8.76

7.35

Other costs

-10.18

-12.06

-12.73

-12.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.29

18.48

22.52

22.82

Operating profit

7.47

7.82

6.66

6.54

OPM

14.9

11.99

11.79

11.54

Depreciation

-1.6

-1.62

-1.48

-1.36

Interest expense

-0.65

-1.57

-0.92

-1

Other income

1.05

0.68

0.58

0.69

Profit before tax

6.27

5.31

4.84

4.86

Taxes

-1.2

-1.23

-1.39

-1.58

Tax rate

-19.2

-23.33

-28.9

-32.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.06

4.07

3.44

3.27

Exceptional items

-1.97

0

0

0

Net profit

3.09

4.07

3.44

3.27

yoy growth (%)

-24.09

18.35

5.02

63.68

NPM

6.16

6.24

6.08

5.77

