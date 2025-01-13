Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.88
11.16
11.16
11.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.23
46.74
40.33
31.13
Net Worth
71.11
57.9
51.49
42.29
Minority Interest
Debt
15.31
12.73
14.15
5.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.44
0.39
1.51
1.16
Total Liabilities
86.86
71.02
67.15
49.05
Fixed Assets
33.2
28.23
31.95
19.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
2
2.83
3.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.13
0.07
Networking Capital
32.6
26.11
16.78
18.19
Inventories
26.02
22.92
18.01
16.79
Inventory Days
122.16
Sundry Debtors
6.49
5.95
2.79
2.55
Debtor Days
18.55
Other Current Assets
4.97
5.59
3.06
6.01
Sundry Creditors
-2.58
-4.74
-4.58
-4.71
Creditor Days
34.27
Other Current Liabilities
-2.3
-3.61
-2.5
-2.45
Cash
19.06
14.68
15.45
7.68
Total Assets
86.86
71.02
67.14
49.04
