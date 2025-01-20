Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.1
15.35
Op profit growth
-3.58
11.22
EBIT growth
3.47
9.94
Net profit growth
-22.68
2.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.24
11.35
11.78
EBIT margin
13.05
9.7
10.17
Net profit margin
5.41
5.38
6.07
RoCE
13.59
14.05
RoNW
1.7
2.52
RoA
1.41
1.95
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.43
3.15
3.08
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.96
1.67
1.74
Book value per share
37.01
34.55
27.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.34
6.36
19.95
P/CEPS
31.16
11.93
35.26
P/B
0.81
0.58
2.2
EV/EBIDTA
3.83
3.42
10.3
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-20.42
-26.07
-28.94
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
40.89
46.96
Inventory days
139.7
108.23
Creditor days
-60.62
-51.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.05
-4.01
-6.23
Net debt / equity
-0.05
0.12
0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-0.29
0.66
0.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.2
-61.29
-56.91
Employee costs
-8.7
-8.26
-8.76
Other costs
-20.85
-19.07
-22.53
