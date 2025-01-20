iifl-logo-icon 1
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Key Ratios

115.5
(3.49%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.1

15.35

Op profit growth

-3.58

11.22

EBIT growth

3.47

9.94

Net profit growth

-22.68

2.32

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.24

11.35

11.78

EBIT margin

13.05

9.7

10.17

Net profit margin

5.41

5.38

6.07

RoCE

13.59

14.05

RoNW

1.7

2.52

RoA

1.41

1.95

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.43

3.15

3.08

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.96

1.67

1.74

Book value per share

37.01

34.55

27.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.34

6.36

19.95

P/CEPS

31.16

11.93

35.26

P/B

0.81

0.58

2.2

EV/EBIDTA

3.83

3.42

10.3

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-20.42

-26.07

-28.94

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

40.89

46.96

Inventory days

139.7

108.23

Creditor days

-60.62

-51.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-10.05

-4.01

-6.23

Net debt / equity

-0.05

0.12

0.19

Net debt / op. profit

-0.29

0.66

0.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.2

-61.29

-56.91

Employee costs

-8.7

-8.26

-8.76

Other costs

-20.85

-19.07

-22.53

