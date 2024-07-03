Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Summary

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd was established in 1988. The Company has evolved into one of the Indias premier manufacturers of high quality Compact Cooling Fans and Single Phase Shaded Pole Motors. It offer a wide range of products like AC Axial Fans, DC Brushless fans, Shaded Pole Motors and Energy Saving Fans manufactured at state of the art factory in Maharashtra, backed by robust R&D capabilities, wellpenetrated distribution network and strong brand recall.In 2014, the Company started manufacturing External Rotor Motors & Metal Blade fans; thereafter started manufacturing Energy Saving Fans and Motors in 2015. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 23, 2018 decided to diversify into the business of Trading Activities. in 2018, the Company started manufacturing and trading of Brushless DC Motors (BLDC Motor).