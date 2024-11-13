iifl-logo-icon 1
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
REXNORD ELECTRONICS & CONTROLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Allotment of equity shares by way of conversion of warrants. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. (Wednesday, November 13, 2024) approved the matters as attached. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e Wednesday, November 13, 2024 approved the allotment of 21,00,000 fully paid Equity Shares upon conversion of Warrants into Equity Shares. The Details required under SEBI regulations read with Circulars is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
REXNORD ELECTRONICS & CONTROLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. (Wednesday, July 31, 2024) interalia, considered and approved the businesses as mentioned in the attached Letter. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
REXNORD ELECTRONICS & CONTROLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended March 31 2024 and the other documents related to the same. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Rexnord Electronics and Controls Limited informs that, pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today (i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2024), has: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee alongwith the Audit Report received from the Statutory Auditors. 2. Approved Directors Report along with annexures for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
Rexnord Electronics and Controls Limited has submitted the Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
REXNORD ELECTRONICS & CONTROLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

No Record Found

