Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. (Wednesday, July 31, 2024) interalia, considered and approved the businesses as mentioned in the attached Letter. Rexnord Electronics & Controls Limited has submitted the Outcome of the 36th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, September 28, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Rexnord Electronics and Controls Limited has submitted herewith the Scrutinizers report for the Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)