Dear Sir/Madam, In reference to the aforesaid subject, pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in duly convened Board Meeting held on Thursday the 8th August, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company which concluded at 04:55 P.M, has considered and approved the following businesses: Considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company was taken on record. Register of Members and share Transfer Register of the company shall remain closed from 11.09.2024 to 18.09.2024 for the purpose of the AGM to be held on 18.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) Outcome of 34th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)