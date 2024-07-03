iifl-logo-icon 1
Rich Universe Network Ltd Share Price

14.54
(2.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.61
  • Day's High14.61
  • 52 Wk High21.42
  • Prev. Close14.25
  • Day's Low14.54
  • 52 Wk Low 8.5
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rich Universe Network Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

14.61

Prev. Close

14.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

14.61

Day's Low

14.54

52 Week's High

21.42

52 Week's Low

8.5

Book Value

10.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rich Universe Network Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

Rich Universe Network Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rich Universe Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 87.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rich Universe Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.25

7.25

7.25

7.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.14

0.23

0.15

0.11

Net Worth

7.39

7.48

7.4

7.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.9

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-21.14

0

0

0

As % of sales

96.52

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.36

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.05

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

0.22

0.72

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Rich Universe Network Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rich Universe Network Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shashwat Agarwal

Chairman & Exec. Director

RAJEEV AGARWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kavita Awasthi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gyan Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ASTHA CHATURVEDI

Independent Non Exe. Director

yugank

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rich Universe Network Ltd

Summary

Rich Universe Network Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Rich Capital & Financial Services Limited in 1990. The Company changed the name from Rich Capital & Financial Services Limited to Rich Universe Network Limited on 25 May, 2011. Rich Universe Network is a leading financial organisation with a clear goal to help corporates perceive their business objectives and achieve their targets. Corporates can trust to make their statement mark in this fast growing one billion plus populous country where young and enormous middle class people make the nation a great economic power.Apart from this, the Company help organizations build value by uncovering insights that create new futures and doing the hard work to improve performance. Successful implementation of ideas is the core competency for which the clients come back to the Company again and again. They seek excellent performance that draws upon breadth of industry and service experience.
Company FAQs

What is the Rich Universe Network Ltd share price today?

The Rich Universe Network Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rich Universe Network Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rich Universe Network Ltd is ₹10.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rich Universe Network Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rich Universe Network Ltd is 0 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rich Universe Network Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rich Universe Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rich Universe Network Ltd is ₹8.5 and ₹21.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rich Universe Network Ltd?

Rich Universe Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.93%, 3 Years at 29.58%, 1 Year at -24.80%, 6 Month at -25.00%, 3 Month at 43.94% and 1 Month at 16.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rich Universe Network Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rich Universe Network Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.38 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 87.56 %

