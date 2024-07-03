Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹14.61
Prev. Close₹14.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹14.61
Day's Low₹14.54
52 Week's High₹21.42
52 Week's Low₹8.5
Book Value₹10.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.25
7.25
7.25
7.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.14
0.23
0.15
0.11
Net Worth
7.39
7.48
7.4
7.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.9
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-21.14
0
0
0
As % of sales
96.52
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.36
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.05
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
0.22
0.72
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shashwat Agarwal
Chairman & Exec. Director
RAJEEV AGARWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kavita Awasthi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gyan Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ASTHA CHATURVEDI
Independent Non Exe. Director
yugank
Summary
Rich Universe Network Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Rich Capital & Financial Services Limited in 1990. The Company changed the name from Rich Capital & Financial Services Limited to Rich Universe Network Limited on 25 May, 2011. Rich Universe Network is a leading financial organisation with a clear goal to help corporates perceive their business objectives and achieve their targets. Corporates can trust to make their statement mark in this fast growing one billion plus populous country where young and enormous middle class people make the nation a great economic power.Apart from this, the Company help organizations build value by uncovering insights that create new futures and doing the hard work to improve performance. Successful implementation of ideas is the core competency for which the clients come back to the Company again and again. They seek excellent performance that draws upon breadth of industry and service experience.
The Rich Universe Network Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rich Universe Network Ltd is ₹10.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rich Universe Network Ltd is 0 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rich Universe Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rich Universe Network Ltd is ₹8.5 and ₹21.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rich Universe Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.93%, 3 Years at 29.58%, 1 Year at -24.80%, 6 Month at -25.00%, 3 Month at 43.94% and 1 Month at 16.61%.
