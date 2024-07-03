Summary

Rich Universe Network Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Rich Capital & Financial Services Limited in 1990. The Company changed the name from Rich Capital & Financial Services Limited to Rich Universe Network Limited on 25 May, 2011. Rich Universe Network is a leading financial organisation with a clear goal to help corporates perceive their business objectives and achieve their targets. Corporates can trust to make their statement mark in this fast growing one billion plus populous country where young and enormous middle class people make the nation a great economic power.Apart from this, the Company help organizations build value by uncovering insights that create new futures and doing the hard work to improve performance. Successful implementation of ideas is the core competency for which the clients come back to the Company again and again. They seek excellent performance that draws upon breadth of industry and service experience.

