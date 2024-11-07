RICH UNIVERSE NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 Dear Sir/Madam, In reference to the aforesaid subject, pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in duly convened Board Meeting held on Thursday the 8th August, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company which concluded at 04:55 P.M, has considered and approved the following businesses: Considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company was taken on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)