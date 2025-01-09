Rich Universe Network Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The 2023 forecast is slightly higher than previously predicted, but still weak by historical standards. Central banks efforts to combat inflation through higher policy rates are impacting economic activity. Inflation rates are a concern, with global headline inflation expected to decrease from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.8 percent in 2023 and 5.2 percent in 2024. However, underlying inflation is projected to decline more gradually, and there are upward revisions to inflation forecasts for 2024.

Amidst challenges posed by inflation and supply disruptions, the Indian economy remains steadfast, showing resilience and a projected growth rate of 7% in FY 2023-24. The governments proactive measures, including infrastructure investments, promoting private investment, and pursuing self-sufficiency, have positioned the economy for sustained progress.

OUTLOOK

Indias economy has showcased exceptional resilience amid global challenges and is on track to surpass all other major economies with its impressive growth rate, cementing its position as the worlds fastest-growing major economy. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation forecasts a 7% rise in GDP for the fiscal year 2023-24, reinforcing Indias remarkable growth trajectory.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In this fiscal year, Company faced a challenging financial landscape and incurred loss. This downturn was primarily driven by unexpected operational disruptions, rising production costs, and decreased demand for our core products. Despite these setbacks, the company has undertaken significant cost-cutting measures and strategic initiatives aimed at revitalizing its performance. Moving forward, we are confident that these actions will stabilize our financial position and pave the way for a return to profitability.

OPPORTUNITIES AND STRENGTHS

Rich Universe has opportunity to diversify its loan portfolio by exploring other types of secured and unsecured loans to meet the varied credit requirements of its large customer base. Embracing digital technologies and expanding online services can enhance customer convenience and broaden the companys reach to a larger customer base.

Rich Universe has a strong and reputable brand image, recognized as the leading financial organization with a clear goal to help corporates perceive their business objectives.

The companys customer centric approach and lenient eligibility criteria ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for borrowers.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The company enjoys a strong reputation among its shareholders nationwide. The company has developed a fresh vision and a clear focus. In the upcoming years, the company has formulated a strategy to expand and diversify its business operations.

With a robust portfolio spanning, the company leverages advanced technology and industry expertise to drive growth and create value for stakeholders. Committed to excellence and sustainability, Our Company continues to expand its reach while adapting to market trends and customer needs. Our strategic vision is centered on enhancing operational efficiency and fostering long-term success in an ever-evolving business landscape.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

RISK Definition Mitigation Measures Operational The possibility of direct or indirect loss as a result of system, personnel, or process failures, or as a result of external occurrences. To mitigate various operational risks, we have robust systems and stringent processes in place. We protect our branches with centralized monitoring and surveillance cameras. Employees are trained on how to spot a fraud, such as unauthentic gold, on a regular basis. Collateral Downward fluctuation in gold prices could lead to loss of profits To address this risk, we have a policy of retaining at least 25% of the gold price of jewellery when calculating the loan amount, excluding design and production charges. Even if the collaterals value falls below the repayment amount, the sentimental value of gold jewellery drives repayment and redemption. Credit Failure of counter-party to abide by the terms and conditions of any financial contract with us We have a strict loan approval and collateral evaluation process in place, as well as an effective non-performing asset monitoring and collection approach. The risk is mitigated to some extent by the collaterals liquidity, as there is a remote chance of recovering less than the amount due on account of adequate security margin. Liquidity The inability to raise cash from the market at the best possible price to meet operational and debt servicing needs. Due to the nature of business of the company, which employs funds from a variety of sources, including debentures, external commercial borrowings, and bank loans with longer maturities than the loans given, there is less liquidity risk in operations.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an adequate internal control system in place to safeguard assets and protect against losses from any unauthorised use or disposition. The system authorises, records and reports transactions and ensures that recorded data are reliable to prepare financial information and to maintain accountability of assets. The Companys internal controls are supplemented by an extensive programme of internal audits, reviews by the management, and documented policies, guidelines and procedures.

Our Company places significant emphasis on the inspection of process controls, risk monitoring, and fraud prevention methods. Therefore, we have made substantial investments to ensure that our internal audit and control systems are appropriate and sufficient to meet our regulatory requirements and operational scale. Additionally, we strive to minimize operational risk by maintaining comprehensive internal controls, establishing rules and processes to monitor transactions, implementing necessary backup procedures, and developing contingency plans.

To mitigate risks associated with employee and consumer fraud, fire incidents, theft, and burglary, our Company adequately insures the pledged ornaments. Furthermore, we employ both on-site and off-site security surveillance measures to safeguard our branch locations. Additionally, we conduct risk-based internal audits across all branches to assess the adequacy and compliance of internal controls, systems, and procedures.

HUMAN CAPITAL

At Rich Universe, we promote our top performers to managerial positions through fast track promotion. This gives them growth opportunities and new challenges. This also helps us to have role-fit resources who are experts in our internal processes and performance values. This reduces the training time and costs for new joiners.. The company values employee satisfaction and engagement, and strives to maintain and improve Rich Universe Networks Limited the standards that earned it the recognition.

Over the last few years, Rich Universe has enhanced its operational processes, improved its policies and accelerated its performance. These developments have translated into increased profits, enabling your Company to achieve all its goals.

Human Resources (HR) play a crucial role in developing, reinforcing, and enhancing the culture of an organization. We emphasize people-friendly policies and practices and focus on adopting the best HR policies and practices. A strong management team at our Company attracts proficient professionals from various sectors, including BFSI, technology, software, and start-ups. This has helped build a transparent, meritorious, and performance-driven culture in the organization.

DISCLOSURES

Disclosure is crucial for a listed company as it ensures transparency and builds investor confidence. Accurate and timely reporting of financial performance, governance practices, and material risks helps stakeholders make informed decisions. Adhering to regulatory requirements and industry standards for disclosure fosters trust and accountability, while effective communication of strategic goals and operational updates can positively influence market perception. Comprehensive disclosure not only aligns with legal obligations but also supports long-term corporate reputation and investor relations.

CAUTIONERY STATEMENT

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Important developments that could affect the

Companys operations include a downtrend in the financial services industry, global or domestic or both, significant changes in the political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labour relations, exchange rate fluctuations, interest and other factors. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. This report should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included herein and the notes thereto.