Your directors have pleasure in presenting 32nd Annual Report of Richfield Financial Services Limited along with audited financial statements for the year ended March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Companys Financial results for the period under review are as follows:

PARTICULARS 2023-24 2022-23 (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) Revenue from operations 183.08 33.39 Other Income 14.17 1.65 Total Income 197.25 35.04 Total expenses 113.36 34.31 Profit/(Loss) before tax 83.89 0.74 Exceptional Item - - Tax Expenses: Current Tax 19.84 - Deferred Tax 0.73 0.13 Profit / (Loss) carried to 64.78 0.86 Balance sheet

2. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE:

During the year under review, the Company has made profit after tax of Rs.64.78 lakhs as against Rs. 0.86 lakhs in the previous financial year. There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

3. SHARE CAPITAL:

There was increase in Authorised Capital of the company from Rs. 4,00,00,000/ - (Rupees Four Crores only) divided into 40,00,000 (Forty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/ - (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty five Crores only) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crores Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/~ (Rupees Ten only) each vide postal Ballot dated 24th March 2024.

4. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 28.05.2024 has declared the interim dividend of Rs.0.80 Per share at the rate of 8% on each fully paid-up Equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Each) for the Financial Year Ended March 31,2024.

5. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The company has not provided any guarantees and has made any investments, However, it has given loans and complied with provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year 2023- 2024.

6. TRANSFER OF PROFIT TO RESERVES:

During the year your Company has made a profit of Rs 64.78 Lakhs and transferred Rs. 51.83 lakhs to reserves.16

7. LISTING OF SHARES:

The Shares of the Company are listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange and Calcutta Stock Exchange. However, Company has made an application for voluntary delisting in Calcutta Stock Exchange but is awaiting for the reply.

8. SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Venture Companies therefore provision with respect to Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

9. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the period under review, the Company has neither accepted nor invited any Public deposits and hence the provisions of Section 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 are not attracted and the information relating thereto is nil.

10. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY: With an aim to enhance its financial flexibility and create opportunities for future growth and investment the company, Board has decided to increase its Authorised Share Capital from from Rs. 4,00,00,000/ - (Rupees Four Crores only) divided into 40,00,000 (Forty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/ - (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty five Crores only) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crores Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each and in this regard got their Shareholders Approval vide postal Ballot dated 24th March 2024. There was alteration in capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company pursuant to increase in Authorized share capital.

11. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has formulated a Framework on Internal Financial Controls In accordance with Rule 8 (5) (viii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has adequate internal control systems to monitor business processes, financial reporting and compliance with applicable regulations and they are operating effectively. The systems are periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board for identification of deficiencies and necessary time-bound actions are taken to improve efficiency at all the levels. The Committee also reviews the observations forming part of internal auditors report, key issues and areas of improvement, significant processes and accounting policies.

12. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

None of the employees of the Company were in receipt of remuneration in excess of limits pursuant to Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules 2014.

13. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (3) (c) of Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standard had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures

(ii) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit or Loss of the Company for that period.

(iii) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(iv) The Directors have prepared the Annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(vi) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating.

14. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Mr. Vadasseril Chacko Georgekutty Managing Director Mr. Midhun Ittoop Non-executive Director Mrs. Neethu Subramoniyan Independent Director Mr. Varghese Mathew Non-executive Director Mrs. Indu Kamala Ravindran Independent Director Priyanka Kalra Company Secretary Vishnu Sivan Chief Financial Officer

The Board is well constituted with composition of One Executive, two Independent Directors and two Non-Executive Directors.

During the year, Mr. Vadasseril Chacko Georgekutty (holding DIN: 09194854) was appointed as Managing Director of the company for a period of five consecutive year in its AGM held on 25th August, 2023.

COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Mrs. Neethu Subramoniyan Chairperson Mrs. Indu Kamala Ravindran Member Mr. Varghese Mathew Member

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Mrs. Neethu Subramoniyan Chairperson Mrs. Indu Kamala Ravindran Member Mr. Varghese Mathew Member

NOMINATION REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Mrs. Neethu Subramoniyan Chairperson Mrs. Indu Kamala Ravindran Member Mr. Varghese Mathew Member

15. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND BOARDS COMMITTEE:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on business strategies / policies and review the financial performance of the Company. The Board Meetings are pre-scheduled, and a tentative annual calendar of the Board is circulated to the Directors well in advance to facilitate the Directors to plan their schedules.

Meeting No. of Meetings during the Financial Year 2023-24 Date of the Meeting Board Meeting Audit Committee 7 30.05.2023, 21.07.2023, 09.08.2023, 14.11.2023, 23.11.2023, 19.01.2024, 12.02.2024, 26.03.2024 4 30.05.2023, 09.08.2023, 14.11.2023, 12.02.2024 Nomination & Remuneration 1 21.07.2023 Stakeholders Grievances Committee 1 12.02.2024 Finance Committee 2 12.02.2024, 30.03.2024

The interval between two Board Meetings was well within the maximum period mentioned under section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI Listing (Disclosures and Obligations Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and of the Listing Agreement, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Stakeholder Relationship Committee. The Manner in which the evaluation has been carried out is explained below.

16. ANNUAL EVALUATION BY THE BOARD:

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013, the performance evaluation of the Board and its Committees were carried out during the year under review. The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of Directors comprises of the following key areas: i. Attendance of Board Meetings and Board Committee Meetings. ii. Quality of contribution to Board deliberations. iii. Strategic perspectives or inputs regarding future growth of Company and its performance. iv. Providing perspectives and feedback going beyond information provided by the management. v. Commitment to shareholder and other stakeholder interests. vi. The evaluation involves Self-Evaluation by the Board Member and subsequently assessment by the Board of Directors. A member of the Board will not participate in the discussion of his / her evaluation. vi. The evaluation involves Self-Evaluation by the Board Member and subsequently assessment by the Board of Directors. A member of the Board will not participate in the discussion of his / her evaluation.

17. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company is following the applicable Secretarial Standards as prescribed and formulated by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India during the financial year 2023-24.

18. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

A. Declaration of Independent Directors:

The Company has received necessary declaration from all the Independent Directors of the Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 16 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that the Independent Directors of the Company meet the criteria of their Independence laid down in Section 149(6). B. Independent Directors Meeting: The meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 12th February, 2024 as per schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013. C. Familiarisation Programme for Independent Directors:

The familiarization program is to update the Directors on the roles, responsibilities, rights and duties under the Act and other statutes and about the overall functioning and performance of the Company. The policy and details of familiarization program is available on the website of the Company at www.rfslco.in

19. DETAILS OF POLICIES:

The Company has the following policies which are applicable as per the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 which are placed on the website of the Company.

- KYC Documentation Policy - Fair Practice Policy - Board Diversity Policy - Code for Fair Disclosure - Policy for Preservation of Documents - Nomination and Remuneration Policy - Board Evaluation Policy - Policy on Related Party Transactions - Vigil Mechanism /Whistle-Blower Policy - Sexual Harassment Redressal Policy - Policy for Determination of Materiality of an Event Information - Material Subsidiary Policy

20. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT:

The Board of Directors has adopted a policy and procedure on Code of Conduct for the Board Members and employees of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insiders Trading) Regulations, 2015. This Code helps the Company to maintain the Standard of Business Ethics and ensure compliance with the legal requirements of the Company. The Code is aimed at preventing any wrong doing and promoting ethical conduct at the Board and by employees. The Compliance Officer is responsible to ensure adherence to the Code by all concerned. The Code lays down the standard of Conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the workplace, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders. All the Board Members and the Senior Management Personnel have confirmed Compliance with the Code.

21. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY /VIGIL MECHANISM:

Pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company has established a Vigil Mechanism policy for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behaviors, actual or suspected fraud, violations of Code of Conduct of the Company etc. The mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail themselves of the mechanism and also provides for direct access by the Whistle Blower to the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that during the Financial Year 2023-24, no employee has been denied access to the Audit Committee. The vigil mechanism policy is also available on the Companys website www.rfslco.in.

22.NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

Pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the company. The policy also lays down the criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The policy and details of Nomination and Remuneration is available 21 on the website of the Company at www.rfsl.co.in.

In accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has, inter alia, the following objectives:

The Committee had formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, and independence of a director and is available in the company website www.rfsl.co.in. The Committee shall identify persons who are qualified to become Director and persons who may be appointed in Key Managerial and Senior Management positions in accordance with the criteria laid down in this policy. Recommend to the Board, appointment, and removal of Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel.

The Board shall carry out evaluations of the performance of every Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel at regular intervals (yearly). The remuneration/ compensation/ commission etc. to the Managerial Personnel, KMP and Senior Management Personnel will be determined by the Committee and recommended to the Board for approval. The remuneration/ compensation/ commission etc. shall be subject to the prior/ post approval of the shareholders of the Company and Central Government, wherever required.Increments to the existing remuneration/ compensation structure may be recommended by the Committee to the Board which should be within the slabs approved by the Shareholders in the case of Managerial Personnel. Where any insurance is taken by the Company on behalf of its Managerial Personnel, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, the Company Secretary, and any other employees for indemnifying them against any liability, the premium paid on such insurance shall not be treated as part of the remuneration payable to any such personnel. Provided that if such person is proved to be guilty, the premium paid on such insurance shall be treated as part of the remuneration.

23. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company as at March 31, 2024 is uploaded on the website of the Company.

24. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company continues to have an effective Risk Management process in place. The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed also discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. The details of risks perceived by the Management are annexed as part of the Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

25. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, is annexed as Annexure-2" to this report.

26.CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As on 31st March, 2024, the Companys Paid-up Capital and Net worth is less than Rs. 10 Crores and Rs. 25 Crores respectively. Hence, compliance with respect to Regulations 17-27 of SEBI Listing Obligations & Disclosure requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015 will not apply to the company.

27.CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Since the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company as the limits are not breached, a report on CSR activities is not annexed in this Annual report.

28. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH

RELATED PARTIES.

The Company has not entered into related party transactions during the year. There are no materially significant related party transactions during the year, which, in the opinion of the Board, may have potential conflicts with the larger interests of the Company. The Board on recommendation of Audit Committee, adopted a policy on related party transactions to regulate transactions between the Company and its related parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The policy is uploaded and can be viewed on the Companys website.

29. INTERNAL COMPLAINTS COMMITTEE:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder. Internal Complaints Committee ("ICC") is in place for all works and offices of the Company to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. The policy on Prohibition Prevention & Redressal of Sexual Harassment is available on the website of the Company at www.rfslco.in. During the Financial Year under review, no complaints with allegation of sexual harassment were filed with the ICC.

30. LISTING FEES:

The Company confirms that it has paid the annual listing fees for the year 2023-24 to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

31. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND SHARE TRANSFER BOOKS:

The Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the company will be closed from 18th September, 2024 to 24th September, 2024 (both days inclusive).

32. THE CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The Provisions of Section 134 (3) (m) of Companies Act, 2013, regarding conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable.

33. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

34. COMPLIANCE WITH RBI PRUDENTIAL NORMS:

The Company has complied with the prudential norms on income recognition, accounting standards, assets clarification, provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it in terms of Non-Banking Financial (Non-Deposit Accepting or Holding) Companies Prudential Norms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2007 for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

35. APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR:

There were no applications made nor any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year.

36. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONEAT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF: During the year under review there was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

37. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT:

Training on all sectors is given to its employees periodically and motivated to work in line with the development of the industry. The willingness and commitment of the employees help the company to stand tall among its customer in quality and service.

38. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditor has reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of

39. AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/S. John Moris & Co, Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration Number: 007220S) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company as statutory auditor of the company to hold office for a period of five consecutive years from the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the company till the conclusion of the 34th Annual General Meeting to be held in 2027. The Auditors Report for Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. Hence, there is no requirement for the Board to provide any explanation or comment on the same. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in the Annual Report and the same is self-explanatory.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 204 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, M/s. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries (Membership No. 3534 CP: 1087) were appointed to conduct secretarial audit for the financial year 2023-2024. The Secretarial Audit Report as received from the Secretarial Auditor is annexed to this report as Annexure 1.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Mr. Joseph Chackochan is the internal auditor of the Company. The Audit Committee determines the scope of Internal Audit in line with regulatory and business requirements.

COST AUDITOR:

Pursuant to notification of Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment rules, 2014 the Company does not fall under the purview of Cost Audit.

40. THE RATIO OF THE REMUNERATION OF EACH DIRECTOR TO THE MEDIAN REMUNERATION OF THE EMPLOYEES OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND PERCENTAGE INCREASE IN REMUNERATION OF EACH DIRECTOR AND KMP:

Name Designation Remuneration for FY 2022- 23 Remuneratio n for FY 2023- 24 Increase in Remunerati on Ratio/times per median of employee remuneratio n 1. Priyanka Kalra Company Secretary 2,00,000 2,60,000 60,000 1.64:1

41. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your directors take this opportunity to express their sincere gratitude to the encouragement, assistance, cooperation, and support given by the Central Government, the Government of Tamil Nadu during the year. They also wish to convey their gratitude to all the customers, Auditors, suppliers, dealers, and all those associated with the company for their continued patronage during the year. Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the hard work and unstinting efforts put in by the employees at all levels. The directors are thankful to the esteemed stakeholders for their continued support and the confidence reposed in the Company and its management.

42. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The statements contained in the Boards Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report contain certain statements relating to the future and therefore are forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Various factors such as economic conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regime, other statues, market forces and other associated and incidental factors may however lead to variation in actual results.