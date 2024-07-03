iifl-logo-icon 1
Richfield Financial Services Ltd Share Price

98.61
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open98.61
  • Day's High98.61
  • 52 Wk High96.68
  • Prev. Close96.68
  • Day's Low98.61
  • 52 Wk Low 15
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E53.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.17
  • EPS1.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Richfield Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

98.61

Prev. Close

96.68

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

98.61

Day's Low

98.61

52 Week's High

96.68

52 Week's Low

15

Book Value

22.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.98

P/E

53.12

EPS

1.82

Divi. Yield

0

Richfield Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

Record Date: 07 Jun, 2024

Richfield Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Richfield Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.51%

Non-Promoter- 52.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Richfield Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.84

4.19

4.19

4.12

Net Worth

8.59

7.94

7.94

7.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.09

-0.08

-0.03

-0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0.93

0.55

1.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.93

0.55

1.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0.03

Richfield Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Richfield Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vadasseril Chacko Georgekutty

Non Executive Director

Midhun Ittoop

Independent Director

Neethu Subramoniyan

Non Executive Director

Varghese Mathew

Independent Director

Indu Ravindran

Company Secretary

Nandu Chandra Mohan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Richfield Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Richfield Financial Services Ltd. (Formerly known as Richfield Portfolio Management Private Limited) was incorporated in April 1992 and upon the Conversion of the Company to Public Limited, the Company obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 19th Dec.94. The Company is engaged into trading of shares and securities and short term financing including merchant banking, stock-broking, portfolio management, project consultancy, loan syndication, capital structuring and for carrying out fund based activities, viz., leasing, investments, bill discounting, bought out deals (BODs) etc. The Company has built-up a Data Bank and Research Division to handle the assignments and to provide technical analysis to the interested section of the investing society. The Companys existing investments are held as long-term assets/ basic stock-in-trade and as such, the returns from them are not related into the operations of the Company although market value thereof is more than the book value. Short Term Financing ranging from 3 to 6 months is a good avenue to park surplus funds in any organisation. In the process, it faces the risk of untimely repayment and consequently it may also have to resort to similar means of financing to meet its shortfall. The Company has to ensure careful scrutiny of prospective Companies before financing.The Company started its operations from the year ended Mar.93. During Feb.96, RFSL came out with a public issue of 9,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for c
Company FAQs

What is the Richfield Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Richfield Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Richfield Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Richfield Financial Services Ltd is ₹36.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Richfield Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Richfield Financial Services Ltd is 53.12 and 4.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Richfield Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Richfield Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Richfield Financial Services Ltd is ₹15 and ₹96.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Richfield Financial Services Ltd?

Richfield Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.38%, 3 Years at 122.98%, 1 Year at 544.53%, 6 Month at 75.88%, 3 Month at 68.96% and 1 Month at 59.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Richfield Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Richfield Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.52 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.48 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Richfield Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

