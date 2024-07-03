Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹98.61
Prev. Close₹96.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹98.61
Day's Low₹98.61
52 Week's High₹96.68
52 Week's Low₹15
Book Value₹22.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.98
P/E53.12
EPS1.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.84
4.19
4.19
4.12
Net Worth
8.59
7.94
7.94
7.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.09
-0.08
-0.03
-0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0.93
0.55
1.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.93
0.55
1.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vadasseril Chacko Georgekutty
Non Executive Director
Midhun Ittoop
Independent Director
Neethu Subramoniyan
Non Executive Director
Varghese Mathew
Independent Director
Indu Ravindran
Company Secretary
Nandu Chandra Mohan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Richfield Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Richfield Financial Services Ltd. (Formerly known as Richfield Portfolio Management Private Limited) was incorporated in April 1992 and upon the Conversion of the Company to Public Limited, the Company obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 19th Dec.94. The Company is engaged into trading of shares and securities and short term financing including merchant banking, stock-broking, portfolio management, project consultancy, loan syndication, capital structuring and for carrying out fund based activities, viz., leasing, investments, bill discounting, bought out deals (BODs) etc. The Company has built-up a Data Bank and Research Division to handle the assignments and to provide technical analysis to the interested section of the investing society. The Companys existing investments are held as long-term assets/ basic stock-in-trade and as such, the returns from them are not related into the operations of the Company although market value thereof is more than the book value. Short Term Financing ranging from 3 to 6 months is a good avenue to park surplus funds in any organisation. In the process, it faces the risk of untimely repayment and consequently it may also have to resort to similar means of financing to meet its shortfall. The Company has to ensure careful scrutiny of prospective Companies before financing.The Company started its operations from the year ended Mar.93. During Feb.96, RFSL came out with a public issue of 9,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for c
Read More
The Richfield Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Richfield Financial Services Ltd is ₹36.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Richfield Financial Services Ltd is 53.12 and 4.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Richfield Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Richfield Financial Services Ltd is ₹15 and ₹96.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Richfield Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.38%, 3 Years at 122.98%, 1 Year at 544.53%, 6 Month at 75.88%, 3 Month at 68.96% and 1 Month at 59.72%.
