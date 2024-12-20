Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Bonus issue & Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To consider the resignation of Ms. Priyanka Kalra (PAN: DJHPK3926C) from the post of Company Secretary of the Company. 2. To consider the appointment of Mr. Nandu Chandra Mohan (PAN: CWPPM3676M) as the Company Secretary of the Company. 3. To consider the proposal for declaration and recommendation of Bonus Equity Shares subject to approval of shareholders of the Company 4. To consider the issuance of secured Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. 1. Approved resignation of Ms. Priyanka Kalra (PAN: DJHPK3926C) from the post of Company Secretary of the Company. 2. Approved appointment of Mr. Nandu Chandra Mohan (PAN: CWPPM3676M) as the Company Secretary of the Company. 3. Approved the proposal for declaration and recommendation of 1:1 Bonus Equity Shares to the existing shareholders of the Company 4. Authorized Mr. Vadasseril Chacko Georgekutty to place before the Board the list of proposed persons to whom NCDs may be offered on private placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.12.2024) Record date intimation: The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on December 20, 2024 has fixed Friday, February 14, 2025 as the Record Date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of the Bonus Shares. The allotment is subject to the approval of shareholders in the Extra Ordinary General meeting scheduled to be held on February 13, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.01.2025)

Richfield Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To transact following business. 1. To review and take on record the Unaudited Financial Statements and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Richfield Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To review and take on record the Unaudited Financial Statements and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024) Submission of Board meeting outcome for the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Quarterly Results Richfield Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To review and take on record the Unaudited Financial Statements and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. To fix Day, Date and Time for the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To Consider and approve Notice of ensuing AGM, Boards Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To fix the date for book closure. 5. To appoint intermediary agencies like CDSL/NSDL for e-Voting. 6. To appoint M/s. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as Scrutinizer for e-voting to be conducted in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 7. To consider proposal for applying for Micro Finance License from RBI. 8. To consider and approve alteration of Objects Clause of Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. 9. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 14st August, 2024 commenced at 11:00 A.M and concluded at 12:30 P.M have inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. The Notice of the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 24th of September 2024. 3. The Boards Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24. 4. Appointment of intermediary agencies as the facilitator for the purpose of e-Voting. 5. Appointment of M/s. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as the Scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting to be conducted at the ensuing AGM. 6. Proposal for applying for Micro Finance License from RBI. 7. Alteration of the main Objects Clause of Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th day of August, 2024, subject to the approval of members of the Company, has inter alia, considered and approved the amendments to the objects clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Richfield Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a fresh proposal for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the Company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited under Regulation 6 of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations 2021 as amended; however the equity shares will continue to be listed on the BSE Ltd. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 31st July 2024 has approved the fresh proposal for Voluntary Delisting of its Equity Shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE) pursuant to Regulation 6 of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares), Regulations, 2021, where no exit opportunity is required; since the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited do not have any active trading platform for trading in the listed Equity Shares of the Company, the Shareholders or the Company do not have any advantage of listing on the CSE. However, the Equity Shares of the Company shall continue to be listed on the BSE Ltd. which is having nationwide trading terminals (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Richfield Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The keeping of books of account at a place other than the registered office of the Company Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09th July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)

Richfield Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Richfield Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.Consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024. 2. Declare and pay interim Dividend, if any for the financial year 2023-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Prior intimation of Declaration of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today Tuesday, 28.05.2024 has declared the interim dividend of Rs.0.80 Per share at the rate of 8% on each fully paid-up Equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Each) for the Financial Year Ended March 31,2024 1. Appointment of M/s. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as the secretarial Auditors of the company for the FY 2024-2025 2. Appointment of Mr. Joseph Chackochan as the internal Auditor of the company for the FY 2024-2025 Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Submission of Revised Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday 26th March 2024 Commenced at 09:00am and concluded at 09:15am have Inter alia approved: a) Issue of 5,000 (Five Thousand) Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) Of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) Each Aggregating to Rs. 50,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Lakhs Only) on Private Placement Basis, to the identified Persons.

Richfield Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Submission of Board Meeting Outcome held on 12th February 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and limited review report Intimation of Change of place where books of accounts are kept (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024) Submission of Addendum for the outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th February 2024 Submission of outcome of Circular Resolution passed by Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

