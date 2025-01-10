iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Richfield Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

106.73
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Richfield Financial Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.84

4.19

4.19

4.12

Net Worth

8.59

7.94

7.94

7.87

Minority Interest

Debt

1.22

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.07

0.07

Total Liabilities

9.81

7.94

8.01

7.94

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.1

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

5.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.17

0.2

0.04

0.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.23

0.41

0.07

0.1

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.4

-0.21

-0.03

-0.02

Cash

0.72

6.18

7.97

0.03

Total Assets

0.67

6.48

8.01

5.25

Richfield Fin : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Richfield Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.