Richfield Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.84
4.19
4.19
4.12
Net Worth
8.59
7.94
7.94
7.87
Minority Interest
Debt
1.22
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.07
0.07
Total Liabilities
9.81
7.94
8.01
7.94
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.1
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
5.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.17
0.2
0.04
0.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.23
0.41
0.07
0.1
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.4
-0.21
-0.03
-0.02
Cash
0.72
6.18
7.97
0.03
Total Assets
0.67
6.48
8.01
5.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.