Richfield Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

98.61
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Richfield Fin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.09

-0.08

-0.03

-0.17

Other operating items

Operating

-0.09

-0.08

-0.03

-0.17

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.1

-0.08

-0.03

-0.17

Equity raised

7.8

6.08

4.62

4.21

Investing

0.62

0.35

1.3

2

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.32

6.36

5.89

6.04

