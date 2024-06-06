To the Members of

RIDDHI STEEL AND TUBE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of RIDDHI STEEL AND TUBE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, except for the possible effect of the matter described in the basis for modified opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit/loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Basis for Modified Opinion

1. The maintenance of trade payables does not align with the prescribed guidelines delineated in Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013. According to these regulations, it is necessary to include an ageing schedule that provides a breakdown of dues to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other entities, as well as separate categorizations for disputed MSME dues and disputed dues to other parties.

2. No disclosure has been provided in accordance with the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 (MSMED Act), regarding dues to micro and small enterprises as of March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023.

3. The maintenance of trade receivables does not align with the prescribed guidelines delineated in Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013. According to these regulations, it is necessary to include an ageing schedule that provides a breakdown of undisputed trade receivable considered good, undisputed trade receivable considered doubtful, disputed trade receivable considered good, disputed trade receivable considered doubtful

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICA!) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management discussion and analysis, Boards report including annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information. We are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted

in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration forthe year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. The company has not declared and paid any dividend or interim dividend in the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A- Report under the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

Referred to in paragraph Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of RIDDHI STEEL AND TUBES LIMITED on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

i. (a)(A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us we report that, the company has not done any revaluation of its property, plant and equipment (including the Right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us we report that, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; no quarterly returns or statements are filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions.

iii. During the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a) During the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity

To whom The aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 670.98 Lakhs 1,278.77 Lakhs subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates Nil Nil

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

c) schedule of repayment of the principal amount and the payment of the interest have not been stipulated and hence we are unable to comment as to whether receipt of the principal amount and the interest is regular;

d) According to the information and explanation given to us, no amount is overdue in these respect;

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, none has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties;

f) The company has granted loans or advances in nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment of Rs. 670.98 Lacs to parties other than subsidiaries as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 which is 100% of total loans granted.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vi. Having regard to the nature of the companys business/activities, reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is applicable to the company. The company has maintained adequate accounts and records.

vii. (a)According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no any pending disputed dues of income tax, Goods & service sales tax, service tax, duty of customs and duty of excise duty, value added tax as at balance sheet date.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

a. In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c. According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. (a)To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) As per information and explanation given by management there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii)(a), (xii)(b), (xii)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has adequate internal audit system in accordance with its size and business activities. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xiv)(a) and (b) of the order is not applicable.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions during the year.

xvi. (a)The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) This clause is not applicable to the company as it is not Core Investment Company.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. As per the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company there is no material uncertainty on the date of the audit report on an evaluation of the ageing report, financial ratios and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, any other information accompanying the financial statements. Accordingly, in our opinion and based on the informations and explanations given to us, the company can meet its liabilities which exist as at the balance sheet date when such liabilities are due in the future.

xx. The Company has not made any contribution to the fund notified under Schedule VII of the Act for the purpose of CSR contribution as second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said act is not applicable to the company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

ANNEXURE-B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RIDDHI STEEL AND TUBES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of RIDDHI STEEL AND TUBES LIMITED as of 31-Mar-2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31-Mar-2024.