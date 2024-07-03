SectorSteel
Open₹126
Prev. Close₹122
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.62
Day's High₹126
Day's Low₹125
52 Week's High₹155.65
52 Week's Low₹35.5
Book Value₹69.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)103.63
P/E21.07
EPS5.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.29
8.29
8.29
8.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.96
44.16
40.76
38.28
Net Worth
57.25
52.45
49.05
46.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
327.38
291.68
376.53
269.53
yoy growth (%)
12.23
-22.53
39.7
11.57
Raw materials
-303.03
-265
-349.07
-240.8
As % of sales
92.56
90.85
92.7
89.34
Employee costs
-2.26
-1.43
-1.47
-1.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.18
3.55
5.8
4.82
Depreciation
-4.07
-3.67
-3.51
-3.28
Tax paid
-0.87
-0.49
-0.82
-1.69
Working capital
11.66
-4.02
24.62
4.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.23
-22.53
39.7
11.57
Op profit growth
-13.05
-9.91
20.36
-1.64
EBIT growth
-13.15
-15.25
31.58
-7.73
Net profit growth
-57.38
-38.46
58.65
16.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
900.5
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
132.2
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
938.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,488.15
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
664.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Kumar R Mittal
Executive Director & CFO
Preeti R Mittal
Independent Director
Saurin S Shah
Independent Director
Paras K Shah
Independent Director
Kirankumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Balveer Mal Singhvi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd
Summary
Riddhi Steel and Tube Limited was originally incorporated on September 07, 2001, as Riddhi Steel and Tube Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Company was converted into a Public Limited company and accordingly the name was changed to Riddhi Steel and Tube Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Limited Company was issued on February 01, 2016 by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company is engaged in activity of manufacturing and trading of Steel and tube pipes including power sector, agro based industries, construction industries, and gas transportation, fire-fighting applications etc. It also manufactures steel square hollow sections (SHS) and rectangular hollow sections (RHS) in a various size and thickness. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company in compliance with quality management system and has also attained the license from the Bureau of Indian Standard for the various products. The Company is currently operating from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and the manufacturing unit is located at Piplaj, in Aslali, Ahmedabad with an installed capacity of 60,000 MT p.aIn September, 2016, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 23,40,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 8.90 Crore.
The Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹125 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd is ₹103.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd is 21.07 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd is ₹35.5 and ₹155.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.57%, 3 Years at 66.57%, 1 Year at 85.41%, 6 Month at 110.34%, 3 Month at 10.21% and 1 Month at -9.12%.
