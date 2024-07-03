Summary

Riddhi Steel and Tube Limited was originally incorporated on September 07, 2001, as Riddhi Steel and Tube Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Company was converted into a Public Limited company and accordingly the name was changed to Riddhi Steel and Tube Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Limited Company was issued on February 01, 2016 by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company is engaged in activity of manufacturing and trading of Steel and tube pipes including power sector, agro based industries, construction industries, and gas transportation, fire-fighting applications etc. It also manufactures steel square hollow sections (SHS) and rectangular hollow sections (RHS) in a various size and thickness. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company in compliance with quality management system and has also attained the license from the Bureau of Indian Standard for the various products. The Company is currently operating from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and the manufacturing unit is located at Piplaj, in Aslali, Ahmedabad with an installed capacity of 60,000 MT p.aIn September, 2016, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 23,40,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 8.90 Crore.

