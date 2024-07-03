iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd Share Price

125
(2.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open126
  • Day's High126
  • 52 Wk High155.65
  • Prev. Close122
  • Day's Low125
  • 52 Wk Low 35.5
  • Turnover (lac)5.62
  • P/E21.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value69.05
  • EPS5.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)103.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

126

Prev. Close

122

Turnover(Lac.)

5.62

Day's High

126

Day's Low

125

52 Week's High

155.65

52 Week's Low

35.5

Book Value

69.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

103.63

P/E

21.07

EPS

5.79

Divi. Yield

0

Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.56%

Non-Promoter- 27.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.29

8.29

8.29

8.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.96

44.16

40.76

38.28

Net Worth

57.25

52.45

49.05

46.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

327.38

291.68

376.53

269.53

yoy growth (%)

12.23

-22.53

39.7

11.57

Raw materials

-303.03

-265

-349.07

-240.8

As % of sales

92.56

90.85

92.7

89.34

Employee costs

-2.26

-1.43

-1.47

-1.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.18

3.55

5.8

4.82

Depreciation

-4.07

-3.67

-3.51

-3.28

Tax paid

-0.87

-0.49

-0.82

-1.69

Working capital

11.66

-4.02

24.62

4.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.23

-22.53

39.7

11.57

Op profit growth

-13.05

-9.91

20.36

-1.64

EBIT growth

-13.15

-15.25

31.58

-7.73

Net profit growth

-57.38

-38.46

58.65

16.98

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

900.5

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

132.2

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

938.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,488.15

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

664.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Kumar R Mittal

Executive Director & CFO

Preeti R Mittal

Independent Director

Saurin S Shah

Independent Director

Paras K Shah

Independent Director

Kirankumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Balveer Mal Singhvi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd

Summary

Riddhi Steel and Tube Limited was originally incorporated on September 07, 2001, as Riddhi Steel and Tube Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Company was converted into a Public Limited company and accordingly the name was changed to Riddhi Steel and Tube Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Limited Company was issued on February 01, 2016 by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company is engaged in activity of manufacturing and trading of Steel and tube pipes including power sector, agro based industries, construction industries, and gas transportation, fire-fighting applications etc. It also manufactures steel square hollow sections (SHS) and rectangular hollow sections (RHS) in a various size and thickness. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company in compliance with quality management system and has also attained the license from the Bureau of Indian Standard for the various products. The Company is currently operating from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and the manufacturing unit is located at Piplaj, in Aslali, Ahmedabad with an installed capacity of 60,000 MT p.aIn September, 2016, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 23,40,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 8.90 Crore.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd share price today?

The Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹125 today.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd is ₹103.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd is 21.07 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd is ₹35.5 and ₹155.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd?

Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.57%, 3 Years at 66.57%, 1 Year at 85.41%, 6 Month at 110.34%, 3 Month at 10.21% and 1 Month at -9.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.56 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.