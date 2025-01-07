iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

131.25
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

327.38

291.68

376.53

269.53

yoy growth (%)

12.23

-22.53

39.7

11.57

Raw materials

-303.03

-265

-349.07

-240.8

As % of sales

92.56

90.85

92.7

89.34

Employee costs

-2.26

-1.43

-1.47

-1.2

As % of sales

0.69

0.49

0.39

0.44

Other costs

-6.99

-7.89

-6.73

-11.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.13

2.7

1.78

4.27

Operating profit

15.08

17.35

19.26

16

OPM

4.6

5.94

5.11

5.93

Depreciation

-4.07

-3.67

-3.51

-3.28

Interest expense

-10.75

-11.34

-11.77

-8.53

Other income

1.92

1.21

1.82

0.63

Profit before tax

2.18

3.55

5.8

4.82

Taxes

-0.87

-0.49

-0.82

-1.69

Tax rate

-40.19

-13.84

-14.24

-35.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.3

3.06

4.97

3.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.3

3.06

4.97

3.13

yoy growth (%)

-57.38

-38.46

58.65

16.98

NPM

0.39

1.04

1.32

1.16

Riddhi Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.