|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
327.38
291.68
376.53
269.53
yoy growth (%)
12.23
-22.53
39.7
11.57
Raw materials
-303.03
-265
-349.07
-240.8
As % of sales
92.56
90.85
92.7
89.34
Employee costs
-2.26
-1.43
-1.47
-1.2
As % of sales
0.69
0.49
0.39
0.44
Other costs
-6.99
-7.89
-6.73
-11.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.13
2.7
1.78
4.27
Operating profit
15.08
17.35
19.26
16
OPM
4.6
5.94
5.11
5.93
Depreciation
-4.07
-3.67
-3.51
-3.28
Interest expense
-10.75
-11.34
-11.77
-8.53
Other income
1.92
1.21
1.82
0.63
Profit before tax
2.18
3.55
5.8
4.82
Taxes
-0.87
-0.49
-0.82
-1.69
Tax rate
-40.19
-13.84
-14.24
-35.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.3
3.06
4.97
3.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.3
3.06
4.97
3.13
yoy growth (%)
-57.38
-38.46
58.65
16.98
NPM
0.39
1.04
1.32
1.16
