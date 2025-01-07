Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.29
8.29
8.29
8.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.96
44.16
40.76
38.28
Net Worth
57.25
52.45
49.05
46.57
Minority Interest
Debt
132.17
120.04
125.89
106.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.67
0.57
0.38
0.19
Total Liabilities
190.09
173.06
175.32
153.28
Fixed Assets
23.7
25.7
27.51
29.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
154.33
144.27
145.43
121.9
Inventories
84.15
61.94
61.93
54.32
Inventory Days
60.56
Sundry Debtors
54.45
62.34
49.02
48.7
Debtor Days
54.29
Other Current Assets
22.24
30.05
49.6
34.2
Sundry Creditors
-2.68
-6.4
-10.79
-13.01
Creditor Days
14.5
Other Current Liabilities
-3.83
-3.66
-4.33
-2.31
Cash
12.06
3.09
2.37
1.76
Total Assets
190.09
173.06
175.31
153.27
