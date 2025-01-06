iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd Cash Flow Statement

125
(2.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd

Riddhi Steel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.18

3.55

5.8

4.82

Depreciation

-4.07

-3.67

-3.51

-3.28

Tax paid

-0.87

-0.49

-0.82

-1.69

Working capital

11.66

-4.02

24.62

4.58

Other operating items

Operating

8.88

-4.64

26.08

4.44

Capital expenditure

4.72

6.13

3.01

6.89

Free cash flow

13.6

1.48

29.09

11.33

Equity raised

73.95

67.82

57.87

51.6

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

56.17

57.64

65.98

73.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

143.73

126.95

152.94

136.82

Riddhi Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.