Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.18
3.55
5.8
4.82
Depreciation
-4.07
-3.67
-3.51
-3.28
Tax paid
-0.87
-0.49
-0.82
-1.69
Working capital
11.66
-4.02
24.62
4.58
Other operating items
Operating
8.88
-4.64
26.08
4.44
Capital expenditure
4.72
6.13
3.01
6.89
Free cash flow
13.6
1.48
29.09
11.33
Equity raised
73.95
67.82
57.87
51.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
56.17
57.64
65.98
73.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
143.73
126.95
152.94
136.82
