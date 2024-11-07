Riddhi Steel And Tube Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Adopt Board report along with its Annexures for the year 2023-2024. 2. To re-appoint Mrs. Preeti Mittal (DIN: 01594555) Director who retires by rotation and being eligible and offer himself for re-appointment. 3. To appoint statutory auditor of the company. 4. To Fix Date of Annual General meeting and authorize person to issue notice of Annual General Meeting to the Shareholders of the Company. 5. To decide Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. To Appoint Scrutinizer of the company for the purpose of voting procedure in the Annual General meeting of the company. 7. Any other matter with the permission of the Board Members. 1. Adoption of Board report along with the necessary Annexures for the financial year 2023-2024. 2. Approved Notice to Convene Annual General Meeting of the company on Monday 30th September, 2024 at the registered office of the company. 3. Fixed Date Of Book Closure as under: The Register of Members & Share Transfer books of the company will remain close from Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 to Monday 30th September, 2024 (Both days Inclusive) for the Purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Appointment of Mrs. Kajal Ankit Shukla proprietor of K.A. Shukla and Associates as scrutinizer to undergo the compliance and provide scrutinizer report Fixed Cut-off date. Detailed mentioned in enclosure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)