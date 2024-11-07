iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd Board Meeting

126.05
(0.04%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Riddhi Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Riddhi Steel And Tube Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the board meeting Approval of un-audited financial result of the company along with the Limited Review report for the Half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting24 Sep 202424 Sep 2024
To consider appointment of Mr. Gaurav Ramesh Khandelwal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
Board Meeting4 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Riddhi Steel And Tube Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Adopt Board report along with its Annexures for the year 2023-2024. 2. To re-appoint Mrs. Preeti Mittal (DIN: 01594555) Director who retires by rotation and being eligible and offer himself for re-appointment. 3. To appoint statutory auditor of the company. 4. To Fix Date of Annual General meeting and authorize person to issue notice of Annual General Meeting to the Shareholders of the Company. 5. To decide Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. To Appoint Scrutinizer of the company for the purpose of voting procedure in the Annual General meeting of the company. 7. Any other matter with the permission of the Board Members. 1. Adoption of Board report along with the necessary Annexures for the financial year 2023-2024. 2. Approved Notice to Convene Annual General Meeting of the company on Monday 30th September, 2024 at the registered office of the company. 3. Fixed Date Of Book Closure as under: The Register of Members & Share Transfer books of the company will remain close from Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 to Monday 30th September, 2024 (Both days Inclusive) for the Purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Appointment of Mrs. Kajal Ankit Shukla proprietor of K.A. Shukla and Associates as scrutinizer to undergo the compliance and provide scrutinizer report Fixed Cut-off date. Detailed mentioned in enclosure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting
Board Meeting6 Jun 20248 Jun 2024
Audited financial statement for the half year ended and year ended on 31/03/2024.
Board Meeting1 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
To consider Resignation of Ms. Hemangi Akshaykumar Vasoya from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
Board Meeting22 Feb 202422 Feb 2024
1. To consider Resignation of Mr. Sanjay Sanjay Sandeep Shah from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 2. To consider appointment of Ms. Hemangi Akshaykumar Vasoya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Riddhi Steel: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.