|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|22nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS OF RIDDHI STEEL AND TUBE LIMITED WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY, 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 AT 11:00 A.M. AT 83/84, VILLAGE - KAMOD, PIPLAJ PIRANA ROAD, POST - ASLALI, AHMEDABAD,382427 Outcome of the Annual General meeting of the company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Proceeding of Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.