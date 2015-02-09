iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishab Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

3.04
(0.00%)
Feb 9, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.6

-0.85

-0.59

-0.48

Net Worth

4.4

4.15

4.41

4.52

Minority Interest

Debt

0.43

0.45

0.48

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.83

4.6

4.89

4.52

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.03

0.04

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.52

0.52

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.21

4.04

4.44

4.39

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.43

0.3

0.24

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

4.62

4.74

4.79

4.77

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.84

-1

-0.59

-0.38

Cash

0.03

0.01

0.41

0.08

Total Assets

4.82

4.6

4.89

4.52

