Rishab Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.6
-0.85
-0.59
-0.48
Net Worth
4.4
4.15
4.41
4.52
Minority Interest
Debt
0.43
0.45
0.48
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.83
4.6
4.89
4.52
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.03
0.04
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.52
0.52
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.21
4.04
4.44
4.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.43
0.3
0.24
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.62
4.74
4.79
4.77
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.84
-1
-0.59
-0.38
Cash
0.03
0.01
0.41
0.08
Total Assets
4.82
4.6
4.89
4.52
