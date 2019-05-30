The Members

Rishab Special Yarns Limited

Jaipur

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Rishab Special Yarns Limited (the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019 and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Change in equity Cash Flow Statement, and notes to the Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year then ended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company, as at 31st March, 2019 and its Profit, Changes in equity and its Cash Flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financic:11 Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either_ intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. misstatement can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" Statements on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, Changes in statement of equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account ;

d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statements of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;.

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2019, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure "B".

g) with respect in the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules 2014, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us.

(i) The Company has disclosed the possible impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer Note 2 of "Notes on Accounts" to the Financial Statements .

. (ii) The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There was no amount which was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.