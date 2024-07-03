Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹90.76
Prev. Close₹90.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.54
Day's High₹90.76
Day's Low₹90.76
52 Week's High₹90.76
52 Week's Low₹71.13
Book Value₹0.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.57
3.57
3.57
3.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.23
-3.1
-3.01
-3.43
Net Worth
0.34
0.47
0.56
0.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.26
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
-0.23
0
0
As % of sales
0
87.07
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.17
-0.05
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.14
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
0.21
-0.13
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-31.32
108.89
15.59
7.6
EBIT growth
-24.22
153.1
37.46
6.33
Net profit growth
145.2
-437.66
37.8
6.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,459.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.59
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.2
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.55
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
PRATIK HARSHAD KALSARIYA
Director
Sanjay Kumar Agrawal
Independent Director
Sandeep Kumar Agrawal
Executive Director
Dhananjay Ganesh Patil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Sharma
Executive Director
Rakhi Agrawal
Independent Director
Desh Deepak
Additional Director
GOUTAM KUMAR BHAKAT
Summary
Rishab Special Yarns Limited was incorporated on 17 August 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company was engaged into the business of manufacturing and processing of Polyester Filament Yarn. It was forced to stop operations due to financial losses arising from a number of factors including locational disadvantage. The business activities primarily include texturising, twisting and dyeing of Polyester Filament Yarn.
The Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹90.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd is ₹32.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd is 0 and 186.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd is ₹71.13 and ₹90.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 101.95%, 1 Year at 17.95%, 6 Month at 9.80%, 3 Month at 27.60% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
