Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd Share Price

90.76
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 90.76
  Day's High 90.76
  52 Wk High 90.76
  Prev. Close 90.76
  Day's Low 90.76
  52 Wk Low 71.13
  Turnover (lac) 1.54
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 0.48
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 32.32
  Div. Yield 0
Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

90.76

Prev. Close

90.76

Turnover(Lac.)

1.54

Day's High

90.76

Day's Low

90.76

52 Week's High

90.76

52 Week's Low

71.13

Book Value

0.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.23%

Non-Promoter- 55.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.57

3.57

3.57

3.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.23

-3.1

-3.01

-3.43

Net Worth

0.34

0.47

0.56

0.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.26

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

-0.23

0

0

As % of sales

0

87.07

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.17

-0.05

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.14

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

0.21

-0.13

-0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-31.32

108.89

15.59

7.6

EBIT growth

-24.22

153.1

37.46

6.33

Net profit growth

145.2

-437.66

37.8

6.27

Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,459.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.59

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.2

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.55

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

PRATIK HARSHAD KALSARIYA

Director

Sanjay Kumar Agrawal

Independent Director

Sandeep Kumar Agrawal

Executive Director

Dhananjay Ganesh Patil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Sharma

Executive Director

Rakhi Agrawal

Independent Director

Desh Deepak

Additional Director

GOUTAM KUMAR BHAKAT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd

Summary

Rishab Special Yarns Limited was incorporated on 17 August 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company was engaged into the business of manufacturing and processing of Polyester Filament Yarn. It was forced to stop operations due to financial losses arising from a number of factors including locational disadvantage. The business activities primarily include texturising, twisting and dyeing of Polyester Filament Yarn.
Company FAQs

What is the Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd share price today?

The Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹90.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd is ₹32.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd is 0 and 186.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd is ₹71.13 and ₹90.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd?

Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 101.95%, 1 Year at 17.95%, 6 Month at 9.80%, 3 Month at 27.60% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.77 %

