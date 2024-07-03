Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd Summary

Rishab Special Yarns Limited was incorporated on 17 August 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company was engaged into the business of manufacturing and processing of Polyester Filament Yarn. It was forced to stop operations due to financial losses arising from a number of factors including locational disadvantage. The business activities primarily include texturising, twisting and dyeing of Polyester Filament Yarn.