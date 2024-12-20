Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

RISHAB SPECIAL YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for appointment or resigantion of Executive or Non executive Director Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Mr. Goutam Kumar Bhakat as an additional Non Executive Independend Director of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

RISHAB SPECIAL YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For the purpose of un Audited Financial result for the Qtr Endedd 30th September2024. Un Audited FR for the Qtr Ended 30th september 2024 BM Outcome with Un audited FR for the Qtr ended 30Th september2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

RISHAB SPECIAL YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For Appointment or resignation of Executive or Non Executive director of the Company

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

RISHAB SPECIAL YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BM intimation the purpose of appointment & Resignation of Director Out come of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

RISHAB SPECIAL YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BM Intimation for the purpose of Notice of AGM out come of Board Meeting for the purpose of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

RISHAB SPECIAL YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Financial Result for the Qtr ended 30Th June2024 Outcome of BM for Unaudited FR for Qtr Ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve: (1) For appoinment of Executive/Non Executive Director Out come of BM for appoitment Mr. Anuj Kumar Singh as an Additinal Director (Executive) of the company Appointment of Mr. Anuj kumar Singh as an Additional Director (Executive ) of the company with effect from 27th June,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

RISHAB SPECIAL YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited result for the year ended 31.03.2024 out come of BM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 30 Mar 2024

RISHAB SPECIAL YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment/resignation of Additional/independent director The Board Meeting to be held on 02/04/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024