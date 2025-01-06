Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.26
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
-0.23
0
0
As % of sales
0
87.07
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
0
13.13
0
0
Other costs
-0.06
-0.15
-0.06
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
59.56
0
0
Operating profit
-0.1
-0.15
-0.07
-0.06
OPM
0
-59.77
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-0.03
0
-4.46
Other income
4.7
0.01
0.01
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.17
-0.05
-0.04
Taxes
-0.14
0
0
0
Tax rate
122.17
-0.65
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.26
-0.17
-0.05
-0.04
Exceptional items
0.73
0.37
0
0
Net profit
0.47
0.19
-0.05
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
145.2
-437.66
37.8
6.27
NPM
0
72.5
0
0
