Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

90.76
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.26

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

-0.23

0

0

As % of sales

0

87.07

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

0

13.13

0

0

Other costs

-0.06

-0.15

-0.06

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

59.56

0

0

Operating profit

-0.1

-0.15

-0.07

-0.06

OPM

0

-59.77

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-0.03

0

-4.46

Other income

4.7

0.01

0.01

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.17

-0.05

-0.04

Taxes

-0.14

0

0

0

Tax rate

122.17

-0.65

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.26

-0.17

-0.05

-0.04

Exceptional items

0.73

0.37

0

0

Net profit

0.47

0.19

-0.05

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

145.2

-437.66

37.8

6.27

NPM

0

72.5

0

0

