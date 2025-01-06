iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd Balance Sheet

90.76
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.57

3.57

3.57

3.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.23

-3.1

-3.01

-3.43

Net Worth

0.34

0.47

0.56

0.14

Minority Interest

Debt

0.3

0.19

0.14

0.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.64

0.66

0.7

1.03

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.71

0.71

0.7

0.84

Networking Capital

-0.06

-0.06

0

0.1

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.13

0.12

0.17

0.19

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.18

-0.16

-0.16

-0.07

Cash

0

0.01

0.01

0.08

Total Assets

0.65

0.66

0.7

1.03

