Rishabh Special Yarns Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.17
-0.05
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.14
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
0.21
-0.13
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-0.33
0.03
-0.18
-0.12
Capital expenditure
-0.01
-1.49
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.34
-1.45
-0.18
-0.12
Equity raised
-7.8
-9.27
-10.24
-10.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.47
3.38
3.78
4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.67
-7.35
-6.65
-6.28
