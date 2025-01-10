To the Members of Rishi Laser Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the Ind AS financial statements of Rishi Laser Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

When we read the information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for matters stated in paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), and the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the point no (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197(16) of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations to be disclosed except as shown in note no 42.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented, to the best of its knowledge and belief that, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, to the best of its knowledge and belief that, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company and hence provisions of section 123 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, we are of the opinion that the;

• Company has multiple locations, and it has adopted decentralised method of accounting. In our opinion Except for one location, the company has not enabled the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at the database level and hence the same was not operated throughout the year. In absence of audit trail (edit log), we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said accounting software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

• Further, for the location where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Shah Mehta & Bakshi Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 103824W Himesh Gajjar Partner Membership No. 177342 Vadodara, May 27, 2024 UDIN: 24177342BKEYSF1785

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

i. a) The Company is still in the process of maintaining proper records showing full, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, fixed assets having substantial value were verified during the year as per the programme and According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancy has been noticed. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records of the Company the title deeds of all immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as an asset in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has neither revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use Assets) nor revalued its Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) As disclosed in notes to the financial statement and as verified by us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories (excluding stocks with third parties) have been physically form verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its Inventories. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the company has not sanctioned any working capital in excess of five crore limit during the year under consideration, and accordingly the reporting under clause no. ii (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, during the year, the Company has not made any investment in, granted advances in the nature of loans, provided guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted interest-free unsecured loans to an employee during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us,

a) a. The Company has not granted any loan or advances in the nature of loan to any of its subsidiaries and it does not have any joint venture or associate. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The aggregate amount granted during the year, and the balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date with respect to unsecured loan to an employee as specified below:

Loans to Employee Rs. In Lakhs Aggregate amount granted during the year 48.82 Balance outstanding as on March 31, 2024 4.79

The terms and conditions of the grant of loans, as referred to a (b) above, are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

a) In respect of interest-free loan granted by the Company to an employee, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments are regular.

b) In respect of interest-free loan granted by the Company to an employee, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days as at the balance sheet date.

c) No loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company that have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties,

d) During the year, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or where no schedule for repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made. The Company has neither given any guarantee nor provided any security in connection with a loan to any person or other body corporate.

v. In our opinion and according to information & explanations given to us, the company has not accepted deposits from public and as per information and explanations given to us the Company has complied Section 73 to 76 of the Act, along with rules framed there under.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues;

- The company is regular in depositing the amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Employee State Insurance, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

- There was no material amount payable in respect of undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Employee State Insurance, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other statutory dues in arrears as on 31st March 2024 for the period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

- According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, there are no material statutory dues referred in subclause above, which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

xi. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of Loans or borrowings and interest thereon to financial institutions, bank & Government during the year. The company has not issued any debentures.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has raised the term loan during the year and the same is applied for the purpose for which it is taken.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, and joint venture and hence clause 3(ix)(e) and (f) is not applicable to the company.

x. a) In our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge, during the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, the company has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a)(b)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the Company examined by us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; the Company has not conducted any Nonbanking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year; The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) The company is not covered under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting under clause (xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company is not covered under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting under clause (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

ANNEXURE-B: REPORT ON THE INTERNAL

FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rishi Laser Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.