Rishi Laser Ltd Share Price

149
(-2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open152.85
  • Day's High154.15
  • 52 Wk High177.7
  • Prev. Close152.9
  • Day's Low146
  • 52 Wk Low 68.77
  • Turnover (lac)9.07
  • P/E16.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.64
  • EPS9.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)136.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rishi Laser Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

152.85

Prev. Close

152.9

Turnover(Lac.)

9.07

Day's High

154.15

Day's Low

146

52 Week's High

177.7

52 Week's Low

68.77

Book Value

30.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

136.93

P/E

16.84

EPS

9.08

Divi. Yield

0

Rishi Laser Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Rishi Laser Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rishi Laser Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.69%

Foreign: 0.69%

Indian: 15.14%

Non-Promoter- 84.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rishi Laser Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.19

9.19

9.19

9.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.73

35.48

30.85

22.97

Net Worth

53.92

44.67

40.04

32.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

74.37

91.16

120.19

95.94

yoy growth (%)

-18.41

-24.15

25.28

6.23

Raw materials

-41.59

-49.06

-66.89

-52.27

As % of sales

55.92

53.82

55.65

54.48

Employee costs

-13.22

-21.19

-21.47

-17.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.17

-7.84

-0.78

-0.78

Depreciation

-3.67

-4.01

-3.89

-3.87

Tax paid

-0.15

0.28

0.59

-0.08

Working capital

2.71

-7.56

-2.63

-7.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.41

-24.15

25.28

6.23

Op profit growth

-154.3

-160.8

-3.76

66.91

EBIT growth

-83.46

-231.01

-6.66

-305.86

Net profit growth

-15.45

1,286.69

-117.92

-113.24

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

134.12

117.32

74.58

91.97

141.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

134.12

117.32

74.58

91.97

141.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.84

1.86

2.38

7.08

2.65

Rishi Laser Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rishi Laser Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Harshad B Patel

Independent Director

Dinesh Mehta

Independent Director

Sheela Mohan Ayyar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vandana J Machi

Non Executive Director

Mahesh Solanki

Independent Director

KIRTI DILIP RATHOD

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rishi Laser Ltd

Summary

Rishi Laser Limited was incorporated on 20th April 1992 under the name Alandi Metapress Pvt. Ltd. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company on 30th June 1993. The name of the Company was then changed to Rishi Laser Cutting Limited to have a group synergy and the Certificate of Change of Name was obtained on 6th July 1993. In 2007, Company name was changed to Rishi Laser Ltd. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Fabrication of sheet Metal components and machines. The Company offers parts for excavating machines, and manufactures steel fabrications and assemblies fora range of engineering industries. It is engaged infour verticals: construction equipment, automotive, rail transportation and power (transmission and distribution). Its services include contract manufacturing, design and development, punching, sheet steel fabrication, bending, laser cutting, welding and surface treatment. It serves various industries, including textile and general engineering; telecommunications and instrumentations, and earthmoving machinery. The Company has the biggest steel Laser Cutting Facilities in India with more than 16 CNC Laser Cutting Machines operational across 6 manufacturing units, spread across 5 states of India - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Haryana. Most of the units are ISO 9001:2015 certified for manufacturing process. In addition, it has implemented Lean Manufacturing system which enhances the internal work atmosphere and work culture. In an
Company FAQs

What is the Rishi Laser Ltd share price today?

The Rishi Laser Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹149 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rishi Laser Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rishi Laser Ltd is ₹136.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rishi Laser Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rishi Laser Ltd is 16.84 and 4.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rishi Laser Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rishi Laser Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rishi Laser Ltd is ₹68.77 and ₹177.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rishi Laser Ltd?

Rishi Laser Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.14%, 3 Years at 118.04%, 1 Year at 78.04%, 6 Month at 2.82%, 3 Month at -7.33% and 1 Month at 5.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rishi Laser Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rishi Laser Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 84.16 %

