SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹152.85
Prev. Close₹152.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.07
Day's High₹154.15
Day's Low₹146
52 Week's High₹177.7
52 Week's Low₹68.77
Book Value₹30.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)136.93
P/E16.84
EPS9.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.19
9.19
9.19
9.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.73
35.48
30.85
22.97
Net Worth
53.92
44.67
40.04
32.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
74.37
91.16
120.19
95.94
yoy growth (%)
-18.41
-24.15
25.28
6.23
Raw materials
-41.59
-49.06
-66.89
-52.27
As % of sales
55.92
53.82
55.65
54.48
Employee costs
-13.22
-21.19
-21.47
-17.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.17
-7.84
-0.78
-0.78
Depreciation
-3.67
-4.01
-3.89
-3.87
Tax paid
-0.15
0.28
0.59
-0.08
Working capital
2.71
-7.56
-2.63
-7.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.41
-24.15
25.28
6.23
Op profit growth
-154.3
-160.8
-3.76
66.91
EBIT growth
-83.46
-231.01
-6.66
-305.86
Net profit growth
-15.45
1,286.69
-117.92
-113.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
134.12
117.32
74.58
91.97
141.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
134.12
117.32
74.58
91.97
141.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.84
1.86
2.38
7.08
2.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Harshad B Patel
Independent Director
Dinesh Mehta
Independent Director
Sheela Mohan Ayyar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vandana J Machi
Non Executive Director
Mahesh Solanki
Independent Director
KIRTI DILIP RATHOD
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rishi Laser Ltd
Summary
Rishi Laser Limited was incorporated on 20th April 1992 under the name Alandi Metapress Pvt. Ltd. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company on 30th June 1993. The name of the Company was then changed to Rishi Laser Cutting Limited to have a group synergy and the Certificate of Change of Name was obtained on 6th July 1993. In 2007, Company name was changed to Rishi Laser Ltd. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Fabrication of sheet Metal components and machines. The Company offers parts for excavating machines, and manufactures steel fabrications and assemblies fora range of engineering industries. It is engaged infour verticals: construction equipment, automotive, rail transportation and power (transmission and distribution). Its services include contract manufacturing, design and development, punching, sheet steel fabrication, bending, laser cutting, welding and surface treatment. It serves various industries, including textile and general engineering; telecommunications and instrumentations, and earthmoving machinery. The Company has the biggest steel Laser Cutting Facilities in India with more than 16 CNC Laser Cutting Machines operational across 6 manufacturing units, spread across 5 states of India - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Haryana. Most of the units are ISO 9001:2015 certified for manufacturing process. In addition, it has implemented Lean Manufacturing system which enhances the internal work atmosphere and work culture. In an
The Rishi Laser Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹149 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rishi Laser Ltd is ₹136.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rishi Laser Ltd is 16.84 and 4.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rishi Laser Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rishi Laser Ltd is ₹68.77 and ₹177.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rishi Laser Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.14%, 3 Years at 118.04%, 1 Year at 78.04%, 6 Month at 2.82%, 3 Month at -7.33% and 1 Month at 5.05%.
