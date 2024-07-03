Summary

Rishi Laser Limited was incorporated on 20th April 1992 under the name Alandi Metapress Pvt. Ltd. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company on 30th June 1993. The name of the Company was then changed to Rishi Laser Cutting Limited to have a group synergy and the Certificate of Change of Name was obtained on 6th July 1993. In 2007, Company name was changed to Rishi Laser Ltd. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Fabrication of sheet Metal components and machines. The Company offers parts for excavating machines, and manufactures steel fabrications and assemblies fora range of engineering industries. It is engaged infour verticals: construction equipment, automotive, rail transportation and power (transmission and distribution). Its services include contract manufacturing, design and development, punching, sheet steel fabrication, bending, laser cutting, welding and surface treatment. It serves various industries, including textile and general engineering; telecommunications and instrumentations, and earthmoving machinery. The Company has the biggest steel Laser Cutting Facilities in India with more than 16 CNC Laser Cutting Machines operational across 6 manufacturing units, spread across 5 states of India - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Haryana. Most of the units are ISO 9001:2015 certified for manufacturing process. In addition, it has implemented Lean Manufacturing system which enhances the internal work atmosphere and work culture. In an

