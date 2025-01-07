iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishi Laser Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

149.75
(1.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

74.37

91.16

120.19

95.94

yoy growth (%)

-18.41

-24.15

25.28

6.23

Raw materials

-41.59

-49.06

-66.89

-52.27

As % of sales

55.92

53.82

55.65

54.48

Employee costs

-13.22

-21.19

-21.47

-17.79

As % of sales

17.78

23.24

17.86

18.54

Other costs

-17.94

-23.87

-26.93

-20.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.12

26.18

22.41

21.67

Operating profit

1.61

-2.97

4.88

5.07

OPM

2.16

-3.25

4.06

5.29

Depreciation

-3.67

-4.01

-3.89

-3.87

Interest expense

-2.37

-2.98

-4.49

-4.76

Other income

1.25

2.12

2.71

2.77

Profit before tax

-3.17

-7.84

-0.78

-0.78

Taxes

-0.15

0.28

0.59

-0.08

Tax rate

4.8

-3.58

-75.46

11.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.33

-7.56

-0.19

-0.87

Exceptional items

1.11

4.95

0

1.92

Net profit

-2.21

-2.61

-0.18

1.05

yoy growth (%)

-15.45

1,286.69

-117.92

-113.24

NPM

-2.97

-2.87

-0.15

1.09

