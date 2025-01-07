Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
74.37
91.16
120.19
95.94
yoy growth (%)
-18.41
-24.15
25.28
6.23
Raw materials
-41.59
-49.06
-66.89
-52.27
As % of sales
55.92
53.82
55.65
54.48
Employee costs
-13.22
-21.19
-21.47
-17.79
As % of sales
17.78
23.24
17.86
18.54
Other costs
-17.94
-23.87
-26.93
-20.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.12
26.18
22.41
21.67
Operating profit
1.61
-2.97
4.88
5.07
OPM
2.16
-3.25
4.06
5.29
Depreciation
-3.67
-4.01
-3.89
-3.87
Interest expense
-2.37
-2.98
-4.49
-4.76
Other income
1.25
2.12
2.71
2.77
Profit before tax
-3.17
-7.84
-0.78
-0.78
Taxes
-0.15
0.28
0.59
-0.08
Tax rate
4.8
-3.58
-75.46
11.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.33
-7.56
-0.19
-0.87
Exceptional items
1.11
4.95
0
1.92
Net profit
-2.21
-2.61
-0.18
1.05
yoy growth (%)
-15.45
1,286.69
-117.92
-113.24
NPM
-2.97
-2.87
-0.15
1.09
