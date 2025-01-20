iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rishi Laser Ltd Key Ratios

140.3
(10.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:19:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rishi Laser Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.91

-23.71

25.32

-7.8

Op profit growth

-166.84

-150.34

-1.74

7.71

EBIT growth

-82.55

-219.95

-3.67

-421.7

Net profit growth

-5.03

1,877.31

-112.85

-111.25

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.26

-2.74

4.16

5.31

EBIT margin

-1.04

-4.87

3.09

4.03

Net profit margin

-2.96

-2.53

-0.09

0.95

RoCE

-1.54

-7.64

5.48

5.97

RoNW

-1.68

-1.7

-0.08

0.85

RoA

-1.09

-0.99

-0.04

0.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.4

-2.46

0

1.02

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.46

-6.97

-4.48

-3.36

Book value per share

34.82

36.6

37.54

37.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.42

-2.08

0

26.47

P/CEPS

-1.64

-0.73

-5.35

-8.02

P/B

0.3

0.14

0.63

0.71

EV/EBIDTA

7.41

-51.1

6.06

7.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

4.9

-3.72

-86.36

9.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

90.44

85.72

73.81

94.42

Inventory days

48.57

44.82

36.27

42.34

Creditor days

-151.48

-119.5

-92.52

-95.43

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.32

1.48

-0.83

-0.81

Net debt / equity

0.37

0.46

0.72

0.9

Net debt / op. profit

7.18

-6.21

4.95

6.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.77

-53.36

-55.49

-54.36

Employee costs

-17.81

-23.15

-17.86

-18.55

Other costs

-24.14

-26.22

-22.48

-21.76

Rishi Laser : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rishi Laser Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.