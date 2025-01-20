Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.91
-23.71
25.32
-7.8
Op profit growth
-166.84
-150.34
-1.74
7.71
EBIT growth
-82.55
-219.95
-3.67
-421.7
Net profit growth
-5.03
1,877.31
-112.85
-111.25
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.26
-2.74
4.16
5.31
EBIT margin
-1.04
-4.87
3.09
4.03
Net profit margin
-2.96
-2.53
-0.09
0.95
RoCE
-1.54
-7.64
5.48
5.97
RoNW
-1.68
-1.7
-0.08
0.85
RoA
-1.09
-0.99
-0.04
0.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.4
-2.46
0
1.02
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.46
-6.97
-4.48
-3.36
Book value per share
34.82
36.6
37.54
37.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.42
-2.08
0
26.47
P/CEPS
-1.64
-0.73
-5.35
-8.02
P/B
0.3
0.14
0.63
0.71
EV/EBIDTA
7.41
-51.1
6.06
7.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
4.9
-3.72
-86.36
9.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
90.44
85.72
73.81
94.42
Inventory days
48.57
44.82
36.27
42.34
Creditor days
-151.48
-119.5
-92.52
-95.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.32
1.48
-0.83
-0.81
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.46
0.72
0.9
Net debt / op. profit
7.18
-6.21
4.95
6.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.77
-53.36
-55.49
-54.36
Employee costs
-17.81
-23.15
-17.86
-18.55
Other costs
-24.14
-26.22
-22.48
-21.76
