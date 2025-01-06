Rishi Laser Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.17
-7.84
-0.78
-0.78
Depreciation
-3.67
-4.01
-3.89
-3.87
Tax paid
-0.15
0.28
0.59
-0.08
Working capital
2.71
-7.56
-2.63
-7.26
Other operating items
Operating
-4.29
-19.14
-6.71
-12
Capital expenditure
-4.94
-3.02
0.75
20.65
Free cash flow
-9.23
-22.16
-5.95
8.64
Equity raised
49.8
53.03
52.22
34.96
Investing
0.7
-1.36
-1.25
1.72
Financing
8.35
-5.49
-0.17
0.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
49.61
24.02
44.84
45.95
