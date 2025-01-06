iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rishi Laser Ltd Cash Flow Statement

149
(-2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rishi Laser Ltd

Rishi Laser FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.17

-7.84

-0.78

-0.78

Depreciation

-3.67

-4.01

-3.89

-3.87

Tax paid

-0.15

0.28

0.59

-0.08

Working capital

2.71

-7.56

-2.63

-7.26

Other operating items

Operating

-4.29

-19.14

-6.71

-12

Capital expenditure

-4.94

-3.02

0.75

20.65

Free cash flow

-9.23

-22.16

-5.95

8.64

Equity raised

49.8

53.03

52.22

34.96

Investing

0.7

-1.36

-1.25

1.72

Financing

8.35

-5.49

-0.17

0.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

49.61

24.02

44.84

45.95

Rishi Laser : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rishi Laser Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.